The Bear’s Den, July 7, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears preseason games, other programming returning to FOX 32 Chicago - Chicago Sun-Times - The station’s contract with the Bears expired after last season, and the team took its rights to the market. Ultimately, it agreed to return on a multiyear deal.

Analyzing Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles’ biggest moves of the offseason - Ryan Poles has had a busy offseason in his second year as the Chicago Bears general manager. To get a better understanding of the job Poles has done, Mark Carman, Nicholas Moreano and Greg Braggs Jr. are joined by PFF salary cap analyst Brad Spielberger. Listen in as Spielberger shares his insight on everything the Bears have done on this edition of the CHGO Bears Podcast.

Talking Chicago Bears Training Camp with Windy City Gridiron - With Training Camp only 3 weeks away we’re talking with Lester Wiltfong Jr from Windy City Gridiron about everything were looking forward to seeing at Halas Hall.

Wood: A Closer Look at WRs, Part II - Depth, Downs, and Dimensions - Da Bears Blog - In Part I, we saw that DJ Moore is a legitimate WR1 who should excel with better QB play, Darnell Mooney is a quality WR2 who is pretty well-rounded, and Chase Claypool can be a solid starter if he rebounds from a disastrous 2022 season. Today, we’re going to look at their involvement in the passing game through a number of other lenses.

Is it Time for Bears WR Velus Jones Jr. to Leave Town? - On Tap Sports Net - Chicago Bears WR Velus Jones Jr. faces some stiff competition on the depth chart. Is it time for the front office to move on and get some value back?

Inside the Mind of a GM: Ryan Poles’ Sleepless Nights for Gridiron Greatness - On Tap Sports Net - A look inside the Work Habits of Ryan Poles, Chicago Bears’ General Manager: A Journey of Dedication.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

NFL has no comment on application of gambling policy to Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's July 4 party - NBC Sports - The NFL's gambling policy contains a specific term regarding the acceptance of hospitality or gifts by "NFL personnel" from "Gambling Entities."

POLISH SAUSAGE

Darius Slayton insists he's a No. 1 receiver - NBC Sports - The Giants have 14 wide receivers on their roster, but do they have a WR1?

USFL Championship ratings fall short of XFL Championship ratings - NBC Sports - If Moose Johnston was confused last week, he's even more confused now.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong’s Bear Bones: Chicago Bears numbers to know - Windy City Gridiron - This week the fellas are getting into some statistics that fans need to be aware of for the upcoming season.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Training Camp Battle - Kindle Vildor vs Tyrique Stevenson - Windy City Gridiron - Who will play outside cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson? It’ll be decided in training camp between the veteran Vildor and the rookie Stevenson

Who will lead the 2023 Bears in sacks? - Windy City Gridiron - Is the 2023 sack leader for the Bears even on the roster right now?

