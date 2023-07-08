The Bear’s Den, July 8, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Tyler Scott: DJ Moore is everything advertised and more - NBC Sports - Receiver DJ Moore was a significant piece of the deal that the Bears accepted to move out of the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Tyler Scott’s speed only beginning of why Bears see greatness in rookie – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyler Scott’s 4.2 speed is his calling card, but the Bears’ rookie receiver has a lot of substance to go along with his flash

How extra work with Justin Fields can help Bears receivers - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Earlier in the off-season Fields, Khalil Herbert and Velus Jones Jr. were doing off-season work together.

Arlington Heights resident petitions to recall mayoral election on grounds of stadium plans – NBC Sports Chicago - Residents of Arlington Heights are not happy with the village’s attempt to bring the Bears to their town

No more excuses for Justin Fields and the Bears:



"This should be a playoff team." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/TmiI5mFeBI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 6, 2023

Where Chicago Bears undrafted rookies have best roster shots - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Jack Sanborn stands out as a shining example for many players on the Bears training camp roster.

Chicago Bears 2023 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receiver - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - We preview the wide receiver position for the Chicago Bears as training camp looms in 2023.

Braggs: Going to Chicago Bears training camp? Here are the best tips and tricks - CHGO Bears - Halas Hall will never compare to Bourbonnais, in my opinion, but there’s no denying how cool it is to go the Chicago Bears actual training facilities in Lake Forest.

A Farewell (as Editor) Haiku - DaBearsBlog - But be warned, I’m still going to be writing quite often, including a renewed focus on my game previews in-season.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Titans UDFA CB LJ Davis is a talent worth monitoring - Music City Miracles - The Titans may have found a gem at undrafted cornerback

POLISH SAUSAGE

Roquan Smith Trade Revisited: Who Were the Real Winners and Losers From Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears Trade? - ProFootballNetwork.com - The Baltimore Ravens showed they value linebackers when they traded for and signed Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Were they right?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

ROUNDTABLE: What still concerns you about the 2023 Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - As expected, most of us are still concerned about the Bears’ defensive line.

Lester's 10 Most Important Bears of 2023: #6 The running backs - Windy City Gridiron - For the 15th consecutive year, we’re bringing you who we believe will be the ten most important Chicago Bears for the upcoming season, and next up is the running back by committee.

THE RULES

