Bear & Balanced Chicago Bears Training Camp Recap for August 1

Join Jeff and Lester at 8 pm CT as they recap all they saw at Bears training camp.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. and Jeff Berckes
NFL: Chicago Bears Training Camp David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Berckes and I were back at Halas Halas today for Chicago Bears training camp, and it was another exciting practice because this time the pads were on. We’ll dive into the details of the day in a brand-new Bear & Balanced, and you can watch our latest show in the embed below, or head over to our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube page and jump in the chat for some Q&A live at 8:00 pm CT.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

I’ll be on The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank at 7:00 pm tonight if you want some pre-Bears talk before I join Jeff on our show.

The podcast version:

