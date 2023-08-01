The Bear’s Den, August 1, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears training camp report: Defense wins day vs. Justin Fields – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears once again ended practice with a two-minute drill, but this time the defense was able to win the day against quarterback Justin Fields and the...

Gervon Dexter flashing ‘dominant’ potential early at Bears training camp – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears drafted Gervon Dexter with the belief he could become a dominant three-technique in the future. The rookie is already flashing his rare ability in...

‘Scary’ Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection continues to wow at Bears training camp – NBC Sports Chicago - What’s new about the Bears’ offense this season? It starts with Justin Fields and DJ Moore’s “scary” connection.

Scott’s attention to detail fueled by passion for game - ChicagoBears.com - A love for the game of football helps keep Bears rookie receiver Tyler Scott focused on the important details that are to key to success in the NFL.

First padded practice ‘fun day for big guys’ - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears will take an important step in their preparation for the 2023 season Tuesday when they practice in pads for the first time this year.

Schmitz: Dissecting a Drive - Justin Fields’ Offense Evolves Versus Buffalo Bills - Da Bears Blog - I charted the evolution of Chicago’s offense by taking a look at the Bears’ 9-play opening drive against Buffalo late in the year to continue prepping for what Luke Getsy may do with the 2023 Bears

Rookie WR Tyler Scott ready to prove place in Bears’ plans - 670 - Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott, a fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati, he eager to prove his place in this team’s plans at wide receiver.

Justin Fields fosters connection with 8-year-old superfan - ChicagoBears.com - What started as a casual trip to Soldier Field for Will Dybas and his family has turned into a genuine bond between the 8-year-old boy and Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Bears’ crowded wide receivers room benefitting Tyler Scott - Chicago Sun-Times - The fourth-round rookie from Cincinnati has speed to burn, but is leaning on teammates DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis to learn the all-important little things that make a difference in the NFL.

Moves by Bears’ Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair key to offensive line overhaul - Chicago Sun-Times - Both players have embraced new positions as the Bears put together what they believe will be their strongest offensive line in years.

Bears are on edge about pass rushers, but they can get help from within - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears pressured opposing quarterbacks on 22.3% of their snaps when they didn’t blitz last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and sacked them 2.8% of those times. Someone else is coming to help — probably.

Bears training camp podcast: Analyzing Week 1 - Chicago Sun-Times - And looking ahead to what’s next.

Devin Hester gives Bears WR Velus Jones advice as he angles for spot as return man - Chicago Sun-Times - Hester, the greatest returner of all time, ran into special teams coordinator Richard Hightower at a wedding in the offseason.

Fields notes: Choppy day for QB Justin Fields as Bears resume training camp - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields has been looking to grow as a passer, which is imperative this season, but Monday was rough in that regard.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Practice 5 notes: Mixed bag from Justin Fields and the offense - The Chicago Bears held their fifth training camp practice at Halas Hall. Here are the top plays that stood out from Monday’s practice.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Anthony Nelson likes the reduced “buzz” with Tom Brady gone from the Buccaneers - NBC Sports - For the first time since 2019, the Buccaneers are preparing for a season without Tom Brady on the team.

Damar Hamlin felt “roller coaster of emotions” at practice, says he’s “a little scared” - NBC Sports - Hamlin added, “My faith is stronger than any fear.”

Bear & Balanced: Chicago Bears Training Camp Recap for July 31 - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff and Lester will be recording a live Bears & Balanced at 3:00 p.m. CT, so come talk Bears with the fellas!

Householder's Betting the Chicago Bears: A look at their preseason odds - Windy City Gridiron - Looking for the value plays with the Chicago Bears

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Training Camp Open Thread for July 31 - Windy City Gridiron - Follow along with the day at Bears camp from Jeff and Lester!

