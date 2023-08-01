Chicago Bears make roster move

The Chicago Bears have claimed defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (6’1”, 330 pounds), who most recently played for the Carolina Panthers. To make room for Roy on the roster, they waived defensive tackle Donovan Jeter.

Carolina drafted Roy (26 years old) in the sixth round of the 2020 draft from Baylor, and during his three-year career, he has 15 starts in 45 games.

The Panthers released Roy yesterday, and the Bears are the first team on the waiver wire. Roy’s former Baylor head coach, Matt Ruhle, was hired in 2020 by the Panthers, but with him no longer in Carolina, new head coach Frank Reich may have wanted to move on from a player coveted by the previous regime.

In case you missed it, yesterday, the Bears waived UDFA wideout Thyrick Pitts and signed veteran tight end Jared Pinkney. The Patriots claimed Pitts today for those keeping score.

At 8:00 pm (CT) tonight, Jeff Berckes and I will be live on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel recapping all that we saw at today’s camp practice.

The Bears released the video for their post-practice press conferences today, so check out left guard Teven Jenkins, corner Tyrique Stevenson, and left tackle Braxton Jones break down the first day of pads in this embed here.