The Bear’s Den, August 10, 2023

Bears training camp report: Chase Claypool gets heated, exits with injury – NBC Sports Chicago - Chase Claypool’s fire showed up again Wednesday when the receiver went at it with Tyrique Stevenson before leaving with a hamstring injury.

Bears plan to play Justin Fields in preseason opener vs. Titans – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields will play in Saturday’s preseason opener because live reps are too important to pass up.

How Noah Sewell has impressed Bears to push for Jack Sanborn’s job – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears hoped rookie Noah Sewell would push Jack Sanborn for the starting SAM spot in camp — mission accomplished.

Where Bears training camp position battles stand before preseason opener – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have three notable position battles going on in training camp. Do any have clarity after 11 practices?

Why Tyrique Stevenson isn’t worried about Bears training camp demotion – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is in the middle of a training camp position battle with Terell Smith.

Bears News: Team clear up logo change confusion – NBC Sports Chicago - Sound off the alarms. The prognosticated primary logo change from the traditional “C” to the Bear is not a means to re-design the team’s uniforms or any...

Schmitz: Preseason Preview: CB Tyrique Stevenson - Da Bears Blog - As Saturday’s preseason game approaches, the position battles across Chicago’s roster are bound to heat up — and no battle is burning fiercer at the moment than Tyrique Stevenson’s duel with Terell Smith for the starting Cornerback spot across from Jaylon Johnson.

QB Justin Fields to play in Bears’ preseason opener - 670 - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will play in the team’s preseason opener Saturday at Soldier Field, head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed.

Bears WR Chase Claypool suffers apparent hamstring injury - 670 - Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool left practice on Wednesday morning at Halas Hall after suffering an apparent right hamstring injury.

Dante Pettis passes physical - NBC Sports - Bears receiver Dante Pettis passed his physical, clearing him to practice.

Bears WR Chase Claypool has much to say, much more to prove - Chicago Sun-Times - Claypool was at the center of another spat with the Bears’ defense Wednesday and left practice with an injury.

Matt Eberflus: ‘No concern’ Tremaine Edmunds, DeMarcus Walker will miss Week 1 - Chicago Sun-Times - Walker has not practiced since Aug. 1; Edmunds since Aug. 4 with undisclosed injuries.

Bears RB Trestan Ebner throws his hat into the ring - Chicago Sun-Times - The second-year running back entered training camp on the roster bubble. But his 70-yard “touchdown” run in practice Wednesday was a reminder that he can’t be counted out or overlooked.

Bears coach: Playing QB Justin Fields on Saturday an ‘educated decision’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears quarterback Justin Fields will play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Titans at Soldier Field, head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.

Bears WR Chase Claypool injured in training camp - Chicago Sun-Times - As Claypool looks to get back on track, the best thing in his favor has been his health. He seemed to pull a hamstring Wednesday.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Practice No. 12 notes: Justin Fields and the offense still working on cadences - The Chicago Bears held their 12th training camp practice at Halas Hall. Here are the top plays that stood out from Wednesday’s practice.

5 Detroit Lions rookies who impressed Dan Campbell in joint practices - Pride Of Detroit - Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell specifically point out these five rookies as standout players during Day 1 of joint practices with the New York Giants.

Sean Payton confirms Mike McGlinchey suffered a knee sprain - NBC Sports - Broncos offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey has, in fact, avoided a serious injury.

Titans launch new website, release additional stadium details - Music City Miracles - The Tennessee Titans launched a new website on Wednesday to help detail plans for the new stadium

Tennessee Titans Stadium - titansnewstadium.com - This stadium wasn't designed to look like all the others.

Hard Knocks soft pedals Sean Payton's criticism of Nathaniel Hackett - NBC Sports - Officially, it's Hard Knocks.

Wiltfong: Bears remove Dante Pettis from the NFI list - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears bring Pettis off the NFI list and he’ll be back at practice on Thursday.

