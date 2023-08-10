 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bear Bones: Chicago Bears Training Camp wrap up and preseason preview

Mason West and Danny Meehan are going LIVE at FIVE(ish) to get into all the latest about the Chicago Bears.

By Lester Wiltfong
Mason West and Danny Meehan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Bears Training Camp Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With the open-to-the-fans portion of Chicago Bears training camp completed, our Bear Bones crew of Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan are back to put a bow on all the latest happenings at Halas Hall. They’ll discuss the deal with the injured Bears, review the roster, dive into some of the more significant NFL stories from the week, and then look forward to Saturday’s preseason contest against the Tennessee Titans.

Watch their latest Bears Bones video in the embed below, or head over to 2nd City Gridiron to get in on the discussion with the fellas LIVE at 5:15 CT!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

The podcast version is right here:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!

Jack Sanborn Chicago Bears Jack In The Box Hoodie!

  • $55

Local product Jack Sanborn came out of nowhere last year to take Chicago by storm, and he’s back this year to patrol the box against opposing offenses! Get your Jack in the Box gear now, and use our promo code Gridiron20 for 20% off your entire order!

500 Level is officially licensed by the NFLPA.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...