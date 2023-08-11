Bears vs Titans Preseason 2023: How to watch, game time, previews, and more

The Chicago Bears kick off their 2023 preseason slate on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans, and head coach Matt Eberflus has already said he plans to play some starters, including quarterback Justin Fields.

I’d imagine we only see a series or two from QB1 and other key starters, but I hope to see the young offensive and defensive linemen play more. I’ll also have my eyes on the young defensive backs to see which ones stand out.

Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the game.

GAME TIME

The Bears host the Titans at Noon (CT) at Soldier Field on Saturday, August 12.

TELEVISION

This week the game can be seen nationally on the NFL Network and in the Chicago area on FOX 32. It is available on Sky Sports for the United Kingdom fans. Adam Amin (play-by-play), Jim Miller (analyst), and Lou Canellis (sideline) will be on the call.

PREVIEWS

Bill Zimmerman has five things to watch in the Bears vs Titans Preseason game here.

Greg Gabriel lists everything he wants to see in Saturday’s preseason opener here.

Danny Meehan and Dr. Mason West previewed the game in the second half of their latest Bear Bones, which can be seen and/or heard in the embeds below.

Video:

Audio:

ODDS

The Bears are 3.5 point favorites, with the over/under at 37.5.

RADIO

This season, there is a new radio home for the Bears as ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2) is the new flagship! Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will still be in the booth, but Jason McKie will serve as the new sideline reporter.

Spanish language broadcast can be found on LATINO MIX 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos (play-by-play) and Miguel Esparza (analyst) on the call.

SiriusXM (Channels 225 & 805)

POST-GAME

When the game ends, join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel for some immediate reaction. Then after the video wraps, we’ll cut up the show up and put it on our podcast channel.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow our brand!

