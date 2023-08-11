 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Making Monsters: Late bloomer Terell Smith making an impact in Bears camp

Taylor Doll talked with University of Minnesota football beat writer Randy Johnson, who covers the Golden Gophers for the Star Tribune, to learn more about Terell Smith's path to the Bears.

By Lester Wiltfong
Taylor Doll
Last week Taylor Doll’s Making Monsters was all about Chicago Bears rookie Tyler Scott, and this week she sticks with the rookie class to learn more about cornerback Terell Smith.

The Bears selected Smith in the fifth round, and he’s made quite the impression on the coaches during training camp. He was getting some safety reps early on, and then he was elevated to the ones at corner. He’s currently in a battle with fellow rookie Tyrique Stevenson for the starting cornerback spot opposite Jaylon Johnson.

On this episode, Taylor was joined by Randy Johnson, beat writer for the Star Tribune covering University of Minnesota football, to find out more about Smith’s journey. They discuss Smith’s inconsistency with the Golden Gophers before solidifying a starting role as a senior and what is yet to come for Smith in Chicago.

Check out Taylor’s latest to learn more about Chicago’s rookie corner.

