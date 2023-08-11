The Bear’s Den, August 11, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears change primary logo to bear head, but C will remain on helmet and 50-yard line - NBC Sports - The Bears have made a logo change, although not one that will be readily apparent when watching games.

Can the upstarts that Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles developed in 2022 keep it going? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are no longer looking for players who are good enough to play for a 3-14 team. These players now have to show they could make it anywhere.

Bears injury report: WR Chase Claypool remains out - Chicago Sun-Times - One day after grabbing for his hamstring between rounds of trash talk with the Bears’ defensive backs, receiver Chase Claypool sat out Thursday’s practice. It’s unlikely he’ll play Saturday.

Rough? Clunky? Luke Getsy seeing progress for Justin Fields, Bears’ offense - Chicago Sun-Times - The offense hasn’t appeared sharp heading into Saturday’s preseason opener, but Getsy isn’t expecting too much too soon. “I just believe in getting better. A preseason game is hard to get too excited about or too frustrated about. Preseason is a different style.”

Bears training camp podcast: It’s (preseason) game time! - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s time for an actual game.

Bears playing Justin Fields on Saturday ‘falls back into the chemistry thing’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Previous Bears coaches have vacillated between playing starters in the preseason and sitting them. Mitch Trubisky didn’t throw a single preseason pass in 2019; the next year, Matt Nagy said he regretted that decision.

Bears training camp report: No time for Justin Fields – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields had no time Thursday as the Bears’ offensive line struggled in its final practice before the preseason opener.

Bears training camp: Standout players on Day 12 - Bears Wire - With Day 12 of Bears training camp in the books, here are the players who impressed on Wednesday.

Why Bears WR DJ Moore is a QB’s best friend – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears backup quarterback PJ Walker knows Moore well, and says every QB needs a guy like him.

Bears OC wants Justin Fields, first team in preseason games – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears OC Luke Getsy defends the decision to have Justin Fields and other starters play in the preseason opener

Bears’ Tyler Scott gushes about DJ Moore, how their relationship has evolved – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears rookie Tyler Scott has been getting to work with new addition DJ Moore this summer. Scott lit up while talking about getting to watch Moore play and...

Schmitz’ Throwback Thursday: Devin Hester, You Are Ridiculous - Da Bears Blog - Devin Hester was my first favorite Bears player growing up, and as a young boy watching Bears games with my dad Hester became the icon that represented exactly why, no matter the score, we never gave up on a game until the final whistle blew.

Bears rookie Tyler Scott honing his craft off DJ Moore - 670 - Chicago Bears rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott is learning from veteran teammate DJ Moore, whom he sees as one of the NFL’s top route runners.

Report: Baker Mayfield will start for Buccaneers in Week 1 - NBC Sports - The competition continues.

Kyle Shanahan regrets 49ers "were kind of jerks" to Maxx Crosby in pre-draft process - NBC Sports - Maxx Crosby made a beeline to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan after the Raiders edge rusher had a tackle for loss in Thursday's joint practice.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears’ Nate Davis continues to miss training camp - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears new look offensive line has had very few reps together.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Training Camp wrap up and preseason preview - Windy City Gridiron - Mason West and Danny Meehan are going LIVE at FIVE(ish) to get into all the latest about the Chicago Bears.

Gabriel's Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans Preseason: 9 players to keep an eye on - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel gives us nine players he’ll have a close eye on during the Bears game on Saturday.

