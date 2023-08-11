Bears claim Logan Stenberg, waive Aron Cruickshank

On the eve of their first preseason contest, the Chicago Bears slightly tweaked their 90-man roster. They were awarded offensive lineman Logan Stenberg whom they claimed after the Lions waived him yesterday. To make room, they waived undrafted wide receiver Aron Cruickshank.

Stenberg (6’6”, 315) was originally a fourth-round pick of the Lions in 2020, and he has started four of the 25 games he’s appeared in. In Detroit, he worked at all three interior positions, but he was never able to show consistency to keep a starting job.

Nate Davis and Lucas Patrick have been injured for the Bears, so another body was needed up front. The Lions weren’t happy with Stenberg’s play this offseason, but they also have added a few o-linemen the last couple of years, making him expendable.

The Bears are number one in waiver priority until week three of the regular season, so they’ll have the first crack at any waived players with less than four accrued years of service. Players with more than four years are vested veterans and are free agents able to sign with any team. However, even vested vets go through waivers after the trade deadline passes. After week three, the winning percentage determines the waiver order, with the worst team getting the first choice.