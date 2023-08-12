The Bear’s Den, August 12, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Chicago Bears claim Logan Stenberg; Aron Cruickshank waived - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - The Bears added former Lions guard Logan Stenberg to address line depth issues and waived Aron Cruickshank.

Bears claim guard Logan Stenberg off waivers - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears have claimed fourth-year guard Logan Stenberg off waivers from the Detroit Lions, and the team waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Aron Cruickshank in a corresponding move.

Bears rookie LB Noah Sewell making strong impression - USA Today Chicago Bears - Bears rookie Noah Sewell is pushing Jack Sanborn for the starting SAM linebacker role.

Bears rookie Gervon Dexter gets chance to learn from Yannick Ngakoue - USA Today Chicago Bears - Yannick Ngakoue was spotted working with Bears rookie Gervon Dexter on pass rush moves after practice.

Schrock: Darnell Wright’s test headlines things to watch in Bears’ preseason opener – NBC Sports Chicago - While Justin FIelds will play in the Bears’ preseason opener, all eyes should be on three key rookies against the Titans.

Hawley: Bears designate a new primary logo, so what does that mean? - WGN TV - The Bears have had few changes to their logos in their history, with the Bear Head and wishbone “C” being staples of the organization.

Hajduk: Bears Care Back-to-School Fair provides special opportunities for families - ChicagoBears.com - Bears Care held its 15th annual Back-to-School Fair last Saturday, welcoming 1,500 kids and their families from underserved communities to Halas Hall for practice viewing, free haircuts and dental exams and other activities.

Mayer: Marcedes Lewis bringing valuable veteran leadership to Bears - ChicagoBears.com - Having signed with the Bears last Friday, Lewis is entering his 18th NFL season, which would be the most by a tight end in league history, breaking a deadlock with Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten.

Darnell Wright continuing to solidify the right side of the Bears offensive line - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Chicago Bears rookie right tackle Darnell Wright has continued to progress throughout training camp.

Will D.J. Moore help Justin Fields reach the next level? - ESPN Video - Courtney Cronin explains why Justin Fields and D.J. Moore will be the most successful new QB/WR duo this season.

Kane’s W2W4: Justin Fields’ limited snaps and a first look at rookies - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus said some starters, including quarterback Justin Fields, will play Saturday when the Tennessee Titans arrive for the preseason opener at Soldier Field.

Finley: Bears claim Lions guard - Chicago Sun-Times - Logan Stenberg started four games for the Lions over the past three seasons.

Titans quarterback Malik Willis on what changed since last year - Music City Miracles - Malik Willis seems to have learned a lot since last year.

Ex-NFL DB Buster Skrine Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding Banks Across Canada - TMZ - The Durham Regional Police Service said Wednesday that Skrine had attended “numerous financial institutions” recently in order to illegally obtain cash.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin ‘scheduled to play’ in Saturday’s preseason game against Colts - NFL.com - Bills safety Damar Hamlin will see his first true game action on Saturday since suffering a cardiac arrest in Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

Zimmerman: Gervon Dexter & Zacch Pickens opposites at training camp - Windy City Gridiron - Gervon Dexter is starting to turn some heads, but still not much of an impact from Zaach Pickens.

Making Monsters: Late bloomer Terell Smith making an impact in Chicago Bears camp - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll talked with University of Minnesota football beat writer Randy Johnson, who covers the Golden Gophers for the Star Tribune, to learn more about Terell Smith's path to the Bears.

Zimmerman's 5 things to watch for Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans - Windy City Gridiron - Here are some Bears to keep an eye on during tomorrow’s game.

Wiltfong: Bears claim Logan Stenberg, waive Aron Cruickshank - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are bolstering their o-line depth.

Wiltfong & Berckes: 500 Level’s Chicago Bears NFLPA Collection - Windy City Gridiron - Use our promo code Gridiron20 at 500 Level for 20% off your entire order!

Wiltfong: How to watch Bears vs Titans, game time, previews, and more - Windy City Gridiron - BEARS FOOTBALL IS BACK (Sort of, but we’ll take it!)

