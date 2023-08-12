Bears vs Titans Preseason Week 1 Open Thread

It was a long offseason waiting to see our Chicago Bears play in a "real" game, and while we're still three glorified scrimmages away from the season opener and the Green Bay Packers, we get some preseason football today.

This will be your open thread to discuss the Bears' game against the Tennessee Titans but do keep in mind all our open threads are rated WCG-MA.

Chicago will play many of their starters, while Tennessee is expected to hold out most of their top players. Titans rookie left guard Peter Skoronski is expected to start, and second-year signal-caller Malik Willis and rookie Will Levis are expected to man the QB position all day for Tennessee.

Most of us are active on social media during game day, so click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.

WCG is looking to add some teammates!