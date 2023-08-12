The Chicago Bears play their first of three preseason contests later today, and while these games don't count, they would like their number one offense to put their stamp on a few offensive drives and for their number one defense to fly around and makes some plays.

On Taylor Doll's brand new Making Monsters, she discussed what she's looking forward to seeing this preseason and gets into the latest Nate Davis situation. She's then joined by Matt Hamilton of FanDuel TV to get into the Bears and the rest of the NFC North.

They talk about Justin Fields embracing his role as franchise quarterback, how he's improved from last season, and how the new weapons will boost the offense's productivity.

They get into head coach Matt Eberflus whom Hamilton worked with while in college, and discuss the moves from general manager Ryan Poles, including the revamped defense and new pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue.

They wrap things up by going over the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love. They make their picks for the NFC North and discuss league expectations.

Listen to Taylor's latest in the embed below for her interview with Matt Hamilton.

It's preseason for us too, so bear with Taylor's minor audio issues as she works on a new recording setup.

