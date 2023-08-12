Bear & Balanced: Bears vs Titans postgame show

We usually take a day to rewatch the Chicago Bears game and catch our breath before going live on 2nd City Gridiron to recap all we saw, but this week Jeff and I drew postgame podcast duty to recap the Bears' 23 to 17 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Since the preseason is nothing more than a glorified practice, we're not going to dive into our usual categories, but we will break down what transpired in the game in a looser format. Plus, we'll be giving away one of our new 500 Level shirts, so stop by our video channel and get in on the discussion.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

You can listen to the audio with the cool widget below!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!