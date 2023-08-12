 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bear & Balanced: Bears vs Titans postgame show

Join us for some immediate postgame reaction to the Bears 23 - 17 win over the Titans!

By Lester Wiltfong and Jeff Berckes
Tennessee Titans v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

We usually take a day to rewatch the Chicago Bears game and catch our breath before going live on 2nd City Gridiron to recap all we saw, but this week Jeff and I drew postgame podcast duty to recap the Bears' 23 to 17 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Since the preseason is nothing more than a glorified practice, we're not going to dive into our usual categories, but we will break down what transpired in the game in a looser format. Plus, we'll be giving away one of our new 500 Level shirts, so stop by our video channel and get in on the discussion.

You can listen to the audio with the cool widget below!

