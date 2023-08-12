NFL Preseason 2023: Bears vs Titans Inactives

The Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans have several players that will not play in today’s preseason opener. Some due to injury, while others due to them being veterans that don’t need to run out there in a meaningless practice scrimmage. Since this is a preseason game, the inactive list isn’t officially distributed, but we’ll gather what we can.

The Bears will let Justin Fileds start at quarterback for a series or two before giving way to P.J. Walker, Nathan Peterman, and Tyson Bagent. The Titans aren’t playing their QB1 Ryan Tannehill and will instead start Malik Willis and rotate rookie Will Levis in throughout the game.

Here’s a list of Chicago inactives.

Bears inactives today:



Jaquan Brisker

Chase Claypool

Josh Blackwell

Tremaine Edmunds

Lucas Patrick

Nate Davis

Marcedes Lewis

Dante Pettis

Yannick Ngakoue

DeMarcus Walker — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 12, 2023

Are any players listed that you’re disappointed aren’t playing?

If I can find a Tennessee inactive list, I’ll share it here, but don’t hold your breath.

After the game, I’ll be live on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel, streaming a Bear & Balanced with my podcast partner Jeff Berckes, so come on over and get in on the fun.