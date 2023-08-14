The Bear’s Den, August 14, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

How Bears’ Tyrique Stevenson responded after early error in preseason opener – NBC Sports Chicago - An opening mistake could have sunk Tyrique Stevenson’s preseason debut. Instead, he flushed it and showed everyone what he’s all about.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos stronger than ever – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears kicker Cairo Santos was perfect in the team’s preseason game against the Titans.

Bear Market: Which Players’ Stocks Rose or Fell After Preseason Week 1? - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears continued their unbeaten preseason streak after topping the Titans 23-17 on Saturday, but whose stock rose or fell after the first preseason game?

Bears put ‘playmakers’ on display in preseason opener - 670 - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields produced a pair of long touchdown strikes in the team’s preseason opener on Saturday at Soldier Field.

1st-and-10: Bears’ 2023 draft class takes a step forward - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears GM Ryan Poles focused on elite athletes in the 2023 draft — he drafted more former 5-star prospects this year (four) than previous GM Ryan Pace did in seven years (three). The Bears still have to coach ’em up, but Matt Eberflus and his staff have a lot to work with.

Bears-Titans podcast: Justin Fields has an efficient day - Chicago Sun-Times - It was a short but sweet day for Fields in the preseason opener vs. the Titans.

Justin Fields’ teammates make his job easier in perfect passing day - Chicago Sun-Times - “When you increase your skill on your football team, the catch-and-runs get larger and the stat lines look better,” coach Matt Eberflus said.

Justin Fields and the first-team offense explode against the Titans - CHGO - The Bears defeated the Titans, 23-17, at Soldier Field on Saturday. Justin Fields and the first-team offense created some explosive plays in limited action.

Bears’ Kyler Gordon provides juice for defense - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s not in a preseason game, but Gordon’s big hits, rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson’s resilience and rookie defensive tackle Zacch Pickens’ impact (a sack and fumble recovery) looked legit in a 23-17 victory over the Titans.

Bears’ 53-man roster, depth chart projection after preseason opener – NBC Sports Chicago - After 13 training camp practices and one preseason game, insider Josh Schrock offers his latest projection for the Bears’ 53-man roster.

Bears’ defense promises ‘scary’ dominant unit despite rough preseason opener – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ first-team defense got ran over in the preseason opener, but their confidence was unshaken. If anything, that performance only bolstered their belief...

Bears’ Kyler Gordon send clear message in preseason opener – NBC Sports Chicago - With two hits Saturday, Kyler Gordon sent a message: Things are going to be different in Year 2.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Jonathan Taylor's stance hasn't changed despite his expected return to camp this week - NBC Sports - Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will return to training camp this week, coach Steve Steichen reiterated Sunday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Sunderbruch: Reminder - Justin Fields is an Air Yards Machine - Windy City Gridiron - If the worst thing true of Justin Fields at the start of the 2023 regular season is that his receivers are taking some of the burden off of him, Chicago is in for a bright future.

Gabriel: The Young Bears’ Defenders Played Strong in the Opener - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel had several players he was going to monitor in the Bears preseason opener, and here’s his break down of those on defense.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Titans Preseason - Inside the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the week one preseason snap counts for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight on some of their individual stats, and also a few team statistics from their 23 to 17 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Infante's Notes: Bears kick off preseason with entertaining win at home - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears get off to a 1-0 start with a nice win against the Titans.

Wiltfong and Berckes' Bear & Balanced: Bears vs Titans postgame show - Windy City Gridiron - Join us for some immediate postgame reaction to the Bears 23 - 17 win over the Titans!

Salo: Justin Fields’ perfect as Moore, Herbert catch TDs in preseason win vs Titans - Windy City Gridiron - The defensive depth held up in the second half to keep the win, and Justin Fields threw for a 158.3 QBR

