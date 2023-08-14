Bears’ guard Nate Davis returns to practice

The Chicago Bears got some good news today as right guard Nate Davis returned to practice in a limited capacity. He also met the media afterward, and while he didn’t get into specifics on his injury, he did address it.

“Obviously, it’s a little tough on me,” Davis said. “I’d rather be out there, but it is what it is. It’s not the easiest thing.”

“Respectfully, I just want to move forward. I’m back now. That’s all that really matters.”

#Bears practice in the books. They were indoors today due to the rain. Not practicing:



Jaquan Brisker

Chase Claypool

Trestan Ebner

Terell Smith

Josh Blackwell

DeMarquis Gates

Tremaine Edmunds

Dylan Cole

Lucas Patrick

DeMarcus Walker — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 14, 2023

In case you missed it, the Bears were awarded linebacker Mykal Walker off waivers, and they waived linebacker Kuony Deng.

They also had several players in for a tryout today at Halas Hall, including linebackers Dakota Allen, Isaac Darkangelo, Willie Harvey, Mariano Sori-Marin, and Davion Taylor, and defensive backs Antoine Brooks, Manny Bunch, Tim Harris, and Alexander Myres.

The Bears will be off tomorrow as they are heading to Indianapolis for joint practices with the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday before their preseason game on Saturday.