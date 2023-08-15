The Bear’s Den, August 15, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ Roschon Johnson knows best will come after preseason debut – NBC Sports Chicago - Zacch Pickens made an entrance, Darnell Wright did his job, and Roschon Johnson knows his best is yet to come after the preseason opener.

Bears run defense struggles against Titans, but team not worried – NBC Sports Chicago - The starting Bears defense allowed Titans backup RB Tyjae Spears to march down the field in the first drive of the preseason.

Schmitz’ Reviewing Titans @ Bears: Defense - Da Bears Blog - It’s official: The 2023 Chicago Bears are undefeated!

Bears claim LB Mykal Walker off waivers - 670 - The Bears have claimed linebacker Mykal Walker off waivers from the Falcons. He was a fourth-round pick in Atlanta who has played 49 career games, including 12 starts last season. Linebacker Kuony Deng was waived

Bears guard Nate Davis returns from injury - 670 - Chicago Bears right guard Nate Davis returned to practice on Monday morning at Halas Hall, this after a two-week absence with an undisclosed injury.

Bears claim Mykal Walker off waivers - NBC Sports - The Bears have swapped out one linebacker for another.

Yannick Ngakoue making progress in Bears defense - Chicago Sun-Times - The veteran defensive end, who arrived in camp last Tuesday, did not play against the Titans — and might not play Saturday against the Colts. But he is confident enough in his practice regimen that he’ll be ready when the bell rings on Sept. 10 against the Packers.

Bears claim LB Mykal Walker off waivers from Falcons - Chicago Sun-Times - Walker, a 2020 fourth-round pick, started 12 games last season in Atlanta.

Fields notes: Bears’ defense stops QB Justin Fields in red-zone work late in practice - Chicago Sun-Times - With the team working indoors because of rain and not wearing full pads, practice wasn’t particularly revealing Monday.

Bears’ Velus Jones: ‘I’ve got to make a smarter play’ after muffed punt - Chicago Sun-Times - Jones’ fumbling has, for the second straight preseason, become a reason for concern during camp. He fumbled the first ball he touched in a preseason game last year, then coughed it up three times during the regular season.

Bears top LB Tremaine Edmunds remains out with injury - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ defense is missing several key players who are hurt, and offensively, wide receiver Chase Claypool remained out. Matt Eberflus was uncertain who would be traveling to Indiana this week for joint practices with the Colts.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus still deciding on playing time for QB Justin Fields vs. Colts - Chicago Sun-Times - With joint practices Wednesday and Thursday, the Bears could opt to get Fields game-like work in those sessions instead.

Bears’ Yannick Ngakoue already having impact on Gervon Dexter – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears rookie Gervon Dexter was eager to pick Yannick Ngakoue's brain and the lessons are only just beginning.

Bears’ Yannick Ngakoue sees ‘a lot of potential’ in Gervon Dexter – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears' Yannick Ngakoue was seen working with rookie Gervon Dexter during practice. When asked about it, Ngakoue explained what he was helping him with

POLISH SAUSAGE

Trey Lance’s 49ers future has unavoidable truth after loss to Raiders – NBC Sports Bay Area & California - The truth is that Trey Lance may never get another opportunity in a meaningful game to show what he can do for the 49ers.

Ezekiel Elliott is expected to sign with Patriots - NBC Sports - New England will add Elliott on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears’ guard Nate Davis returns to practice - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears get Nate Davis back at practice while also trying out several players today at Halas Hall.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears claim linebacker Mykal Walker off waivers, waive Kuony Deng - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears continue to put that number one priority in the waiver wire to good use.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears Defensive Ends - Edge position showing depth in preseason - Windy City Gridiron - Someone from the Bears edge room is going to be cut, and it still may be Trevis Gipson.

Zimmerman: Velus Jones continues to struggle - Windy City Gridiron - Punt returns will have a significant impact on the Chicago Bears wide receiver room

Duerrwaechter: Chicago Bears Preseason Week 1 - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - Windy City Gridiron - We review some of the performances from the Bears’ game here.

