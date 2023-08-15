 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Introducing Jacob Infante’s preseason 2024 NFL Draft guide!

WCG’s lead draft analyst has his second annual preseason draft guide out on Patreon.

By Jacob Infante
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Want a preview of next year’s draft? Want to know which college football players could breakout this year? How about a breakdown of the Bears’ roster, position by position? Well, look no further than my preseason 2024 NFL Draft guide!

For as low as $1 a month, you’ll receive access to all of my past and future Patreon projects like exclusive Q&As, player interview audio clips, and my usual draft guide content. You’ll also be able to see the following features in my preseason draft guide:

  • The top 350 prospects on my big board
  • 19 potential breakout candidates across college football
  • 7-round mock draft
  • Bears positional breakdown by long-term outlook
  • Potential targets for the Bears in each range of Round 1

As an added incentive, I’ll share the first 10 picks of my 7-round mock draft I made on the guide. The public part of this mock will show the Bears’ first-round pick they got from Carolina, but as for their own first-round pick, you’ll just have to subscribe to my Patreon and read it to find out.

  1. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
  2. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
  4. Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
  5. Indianapolis Colts: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
  6. Washington Commanders: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
  7. Atlanta Falcons: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
  8. Green Bay Packers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
  9. Tennessee Titans: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
  10. Chicago Bears: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

