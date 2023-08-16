 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bears - Colts Joint Practice Open Thread

This is your open thread for the day. Then stick around because Jeff was in Indy watching the Bears and Colts practice today, and you can hear all about it here.

By Lester Wiltfong and Jeff Berckes
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

This will be your open thread to talk all things Chicago Bears today as they are in Indy practicing with the Colts. We’ll have two of our guys there, so if you do the social media thing, be sure to follow Sam Householder and Jeff Berckes for some live Tweeting.

Practice is set to start at 5:00 p.m. CT, so if you see anything interesting, make sure to share it in the comment section. Keep in mind that open threads are rated WCG-MA.

Jeff and I will talk about what he saw on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel later tonight.

Stick around for — Bear & Balanced: Bears - Colts Joint Practice Recap — once Jeff makes it back to his hotel and fires up his camera and microphone... tentatively set for about 8:15ish CT.

The Chicago Bears were at the Grand Sports Complex in Westfield, Indiana, earlier today conducting a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts, and Jeff Berckes was there to take it all in. So naturally, we have to talk about it, which is why we’re going live on 2nd City Gridiron to record a brand new Bear & Balanced podcast.

These joint practices are even more important for teams than their three preseason games, so stop by to hear all about it from Jeff.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

You can listen to the audio right here asap!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!

Braxton Jones & Darnell Wright Bears Bookends Onesie

  • $20

Second-year pro Braxton Jones and rookie Darnell Wright have the potential to be Bears' bookend tackles for the next 10 years, so let's start your little one off on the right foot with this fantastic Trench Tribute! Available in baby sizes 6M-24M, and use our promo code Gridiron20 for 20% off your entire order!

500 Level is officially licensed by the NFLPA.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...