The Bear’s Den, August 16, 2023

Schmitz: Reviewing Titans @ Bears - Let’s talk Offense - Da Bears Blog - Today we pick up where we left off yesterday as we break down Saturday’s offensive standouts. Without further ado, let’s dive in.

Bears rookie report card from preseason win vs. Titans - Bears Wire - How did the Bears 2023 rookie class look during Saturday’s game? Here’s our report card.

Bears WR Velus Jones Jr. reflects on muffed punt vs. Titans - Bears Wire - Bears WR Velus Jones discussed his muffed punt against the Titans: “I’ve just gotta make a smarter play.”

What the Bears are getting in new LB Mykal Walker - Bears Wire - We spoke to Matt Urben of Falcons Wire to give us a rundown on what we can expect from new Bears LB Mykal Walker.

Dave Wannstedt was impressed with Bears in preseason opener - 670 - Former Bears coach and Score football analyst Dave Wannstedt really liked what he saw from Chicago in its 23-17 win against Tennessee on Saturday in its preseason opener.

Bears’ next opponent: Colts name Anthony Richardson their regular-season starting QB - Chicago Sun-Times - Coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Tuesday, three days after Richardson had a solid performance against Buffalo’s defense in the Colts’ preseason opener.

Picking the Bears’ 53-man roster - Chicago Sun-Times - Two weeks from Tuesday, teams will cut their entire 90-man roster — or 91 in the Bears’ case, because they have an international player — down to 53.

The Justin Fields Conundrum: Why Context Matters - On Tap Sports Net

- Justin Fields seems like he can’t catch a break from his detractors. Let’s look at some advanced stats and see if we can paint a clearer picture for the Chicago Bears QB.

Hometown Heroes: Local Bears Share Favorite Team Legends - On Tap Sports Net - The quintet of local Chicago Bears players joined Jeff Joniak to discuss their favorite Bears players of the past. All of them had some similar and very intriguing answers.

Aaron Rodgers has a rough day - NBC Sports - The "everything is awesome" vibe that Aaron Rodgers hopes to display for Green Bay has its limits.

Sunderbruch: What Would Success Look Like for Justin Fields in 2023? - Windy City Gridiron - With one preseason game in the books, debate is already swirling around Chicago’s quarterback. What else is new? Still, it’s worth considering what is reasonable to expect of the QB1 in 2023.

Gabriel: A Scout’s Take - The Value of Joint Practices for the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel lets us know why this week is so important for these two franchises.

Householder: Stock up, stock down - Chicago Bears-Tennessee Titans preseason week one - Windy City Gridiron - The stand outs and those that we need to see more from

Introducing Jacob Infante’s preseason 2024 NFL Draft guide! - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst has his second annual preseason draft guide out on Patreon.

Zimmerman's Hot Take Tuesday: Justin Fields and DJ Moore shine in their one play - Windy City Gridiron - Let’s overreact about one preseason game because that’s all we have to go on.

