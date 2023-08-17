Bears vs Colts Preseason: Who are you most looking forward to seeing play?

The Chicago Bears gave us a fun week one of preseason football, and after several stand-out performances — and a few disappointing ones — there’s a lot we’re anticipating for Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

I asked the WCG crew to name the Bears player they are most looking forward to seeing suit up in Indy, with the one caveat that it’s not Justin Fields. We’re all excited to see Fields build off his “perfect” week one, so that seemed like it would be too obvious an answer.

Here’s what our team had to say.

Josh Sunderbruch - I was high on Zacch Pickens heading into the draft, and he turned out to be a lot of fun in the last preseason game, so I’m going to go with him. I can see him making a strong bid for fan favorite heading into the regular season.

Erik Duerrwaechter - As much as I want to see Chase Claypool show us all what he’s got after seeing so many reports of him having a strong training camp, I think it is doubtful we’ll see him until after the preseason is over. I’m shifting my attention to seeing Yannick Ngakoue debut in a Bears uniform. He was the biggest piece missing for this D-line unit before being signed a few days ago. Now, let’s see if he can pick up where he left off and show he’s still a difference-maker in the pass rush.

Aaron Leming - Roschon Johnson feels like the obvious answer here. The Bears made plenty of moves at the running back position this off-season, but he remains my biggest x-factor. It appears that Khalil Herbert will see the primary snaps at RB1a, but they’re still looking for that RB1b that can be physical and get the needed yards in short-yardage situations. After being fourth in the rotation last Saturday, Johnson saw snaps with the starters in Monday’s practice. Running back is a logjam right now, but something tells me they hope he can grab a role and run with it.

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. - Rookie right tackle Darnell Wright had a solid debut in his seven snaps, and I want to see him build off that. Nate Davis returned to practice this week, so I’ll have my eye on right guard as well, but if Davis is held out again, then my focus will stay on that position to see if Ja’Tyre Carter can continue to impress.

I sent this roundtable out to a couple of our podcasters too, and here’s what they had to say.

Dr. Mason West - I was stuck between two players here, Teven Jenkins and Roschon Johnson, but I’m opting to go with Roschon. Outside of one big run, his day was ok. He also took snaps after Trestan Ebner, who many, including myself, had pegged for Practice Squad at best. The Roschon hype was always a bit high, but I did expect a little more from him. I hope he gets more snaps and can show off his pass-catching and pass-blocking. I still think Roschon has a chance to be a really good back. I just want to see it.

Taylor Doll - I am pumped to see the D line in general, especially the young guys, but if I have to name one, I will say Gervon Dexter. We’ve seen improvements and progress in his stance and get-off, and recently he’s taken to Yannick Ngakoue as a mentor, working extra with him after camp. We saw moments early in his college career of being dominant at 3-tech, and I’m really excited to see him utilized there, but obviously, he has more to prove!

Now it’s your turn. Who are you looking forward to seeing play most on Saturday night in Indy?