The Bear’s Den, August 17, 2023

Fields notes: Against a different team, some hits, and some misses - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields had a big completion to Velus Jones in team drills and was six-for-six in one 7-on-7 drill. But also threw a pair of interceptions in a practice against the Colts in Westfield, Ind.

Day in the Life: Coach Matt Eberflus - ChicagoBears.com - Follow along as ChicagoBears.com documents head coach Matt Eberflus' typical day during training camp.

Bears invite six girls flag football teams to Career Expo - 670 - The Bears continued their support of girls flag football by hosting a Career Expo at Halas Hall Monday, giving over 100 girls the opportunity to network with Bears staff members and learn about various roles in professional sports.

Bears-Colts joint practices roundup: Highlights and notes from Day 1 - Bears Wire - Here's a quick roundup of highlights and notes from the first Bears and Colts joint practice.

Schmitz: Reviewing Nate Davis, Andrew Billings - Da Bears Blog - With the Bears’ first preseason game in the books and no practice news to speak of, the only noteworthy thing that happened in Chicago football over the last few days was Nate Davis returning to practice.

Bears DE DeMarcus Walker back at practice - Bears WIre - DeMarcus Walker was among several Bears back in full pads as the Bears and Colts conduct their first joint practice.

Mays: Biggest key for Fields is to cut down sack rate - 670 - If Bears quarterback Justin Fields is to take the next step in his development, the biggest key is for him to shake his habit of taking sacks, Robert Mays of the Athletic told the Parkins & Spiegel Show.

Bears aiming for stadium decision in next 12 months - 670 - The Bears hope to have a decision finalized on the location for their new stadium in the next 12 months, and the team believes it would take around three years to construct the new state-of-the-art facility once ground is broken

Bears’ NFC North rivals all have real shot to win division in 2023 – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are going to need more than just improved play from Justin Fields and the offense to win the NFC North.

Spencer Rattler & Joshua Simon Rave About New Offense Under Dowell Loggains - Sports Illustrated South Carolina Gamecocks News, Analysis and More - Some of the most important offensive players for South Carolina's Football team are liking what they're seeing from Dowell Loggains' offense.

Elliott Fry reverts to Broncos' injured reserve list - NBC Sports - Broncos kicker Elliott Fry cleared waivers Wednesday.

Wiltfong: Are you confident that the Bears are heading in the right direction? - Windy City Gridiron - Vote in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey and let us know your confidence level in the Chicago Bears.

