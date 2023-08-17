Bears - Colts Joint Practice Day 2 Open Thread

Yesterday was so much fun, so let’s do it again! This will be your open thread to talk about the second joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts, but keep in mind that open threads are rated WCG-MA. We have a couple of our guys at the Grand Sports Complex in Westfield, Indiana, so if you do the social media thing, follow along with Sam Householder and Jeff Berckes for some live Tweeting of the festivities.

Practice is set to start at 5:00 p.m. CT, so if you see anything interesting, make sure to share it in the comment section below.

Stick around for — Bear & Balanced: Bears - Colts Day 2 Joint Practice Recap — once Jeff returns to his hotel room and fires up his camera and microphone... tentatively set for about 8:45ish CT.

Day two of joint practices for the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts from the Colts’ facility at the Grand Sports Complex in Westfield, Indiana, is in the books, and Jeff Berckes was there to soak it all in. So just like last night, we’re going live on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel to dive into all that Jeff saw for a new Bear & Balanced podcast.

These two teams got a lot of work in today, so stop by to hear all about it from Jeff.

