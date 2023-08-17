Chicago Bears sign Davion Taylor

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears announced that they signed linebacker Davion Taylor, with the corresponding roster move waiving Buddy Johnson with an injury designation.

Taylor (6’1”, 230) was originally a third-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. During the first two years of his career, he started 7 of the 21 games he appeared in, which included a stint in injured reserve each season. In that time, he racked up 51 tackles and two forced fumbles, while also playing some on special teams. He spent all of last season on Philly’s practice squad.

The Eagles waived Taylor on August 6, one day after his 25th birthday.

Chicago added Johnson before the start of training camp, and if he goes unclaimed, he’ll revert to the Bears’ injured reserve list.

In case you missed it, Chicago claimed linebacker Mykal Walker off waivers earlier this week while waiving linebacker Kuony Deng.

The Bears will hold a second joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts this afternoon, and they’ll play them in a preseason contest on Saturday night.