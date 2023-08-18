Bears vs Colts Preseason 2023: How to watch, game time, previews, and more

Sure it’s just preseason, but the undefeated Chicago Bears take on the winless Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, and after a couple of joint practices during the week these two teams are probably glad this is the last they'll see each other for a while.

Yesterday, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus announced that Justin Fields will not play in the game, and there will likely be a few other starters that remain sidelined for the Bears. While we all want to see Fields play, he got some valuable work against the Colts' defense on Wednesday and Thursday, and this is the right decision.

“It’s invaluable,” Eberflus said of the joint practices in his post-practice presser. “It’s really like playing two preseason games. It really is, with your guys in a safe environment. It’s really that. If they let me do it again, I’d do it again next week. I really like it. It’s very valuable to the coaches and the scouts in terms of evaluation.”

Fields and the offense saw more diverse schematic stuff from Indy’s defense in those two practices than they’ll see in the preseason game, where teams are generally very vanilla.

Coach ‘Flus hasn’t made a decision on playing his ones in their preseason finale against the Bills, but Fields would like to play.

“He always wants to play,” Eberflus said via the team’s site. “I mean, he’s a football player, he’s a competitor. He’s an elite competitor. He wants to compete every single down, every single play he can. But we’re going to do what’s best for the football team.”

Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the Bears vs Colts game.

GAME TIME

The Bears are in Indianapolis to take on the Colts with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (CT) from Lucas Oil Stadium. If you are looking for tickets for this game or any other event, hit up our partners at StubHub right here.

Get your NFL tickets here from StubHub! StubHub is Windy City Gridiron’s official partner to get your Chicago Bears tickets! But StubHub is also a great resource for tickets for other sporting events, concerts, theater, comedy shows, and more. Get your tickets through StubHub for their exclusive 100% FanProtect Guarantee. Stubhub

TELEVISION

This week the game is supposed to be shown nationally on the NFL Network, but they have some odd blackout restrictions, so cross your fingers. It will also be aired in the Chicago area on FOX 32. Adam Amin (play-by-play), Jim Miller (analyst), and Lou Canellis (sideline) will be on the call. A full list of TV affiliates is available here.

PREVIEWS

This is just a preseason game, so we didn’t do a traditional preview, but the WCG team did fire off a couple of roundtables for things we want to see on Saturday night.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing play? (Link)

Who needs to have a big game to help solidify their roster status either as a starter or to make the final 53? (Link)

We also recapped all the action from the two joint practices here and here.

And Bill gave us a few players he’ll have his eye on in the game. (Link)

ODDS

The Bears are 3.5-point road underdogs, with the over/under at 40.5.

RADIO

This season, there is a new radio home for the Bears as ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2) is the new flagship! Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will still be in the booth, but Jason McKie will serve as the new sideline reporter.

Spanish language broadcast can be found on LATINO MIX 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos (play-by-play) and Miguel Esparza (analyst) on the call.

SiriusXM (Channels 380 & 805)

POST-GAME

Join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel on Sunday for some day after. Then after the video wraps, we’ll cut up the show up and put it on our podcast channel.

For this week’s immediate postgame show, I’ll be guesting on a podcast and will share the link.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more!

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow our brand!

NFL Blitz Bears Justin Fields $38 Out of control! Bears superstar Justin Fields gets the iconic arcade treatment in our newest NFL Blitz look, and the results are completely necessary. Because this collection IS called for, and a lot of fun to watch. $38 at Homage

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.