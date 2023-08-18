The Bear’s Den, August 18, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Justin Fields, some Bears starters will sit out Saturday - 670 - Bears quarterback Justin Fields and some other starters will sit out when Chicago plays its preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, coach Matt Eberflus said Thursday evening.

Cody Whitehair leaves Bears practice with finger/hand injury - 670 - Bears center Cody Whitehair left a joint practice against the Colts on Thursday evening at Grand Park with an apparent right finger/hand injury and didn’t return.

Bears notebook: Roschon Johnson just getting started - Chicago Sun-Times - The rookie running back continues to turn heads and open eyes with his physical style, but knows he has a lot of work to do after an encouraging debut in the Bears’ preseason opener. “Definitely a game to build off of,” he said.

Chicago Bears-Indianapolis Colts Joint Practice Night 1 Notes: Justin Fields shows off the deep ball - The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts practiced against each other at Grand Park. Here are my takeaways from the the Wednesday practice.

Bears’ Justin Fields won’t play in preseason game vs. Colts – NBC Sports Chicago - After “invaluable” joint practice work, the Bears won’t play quarterback Justin Fields on Saturday vs. the Colts.

Tyrique Stevenson’s nasty edge could be just what Bears need – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyrique Stevenson is everything the Bears want their defense to be. He just has to find the line and learn not to cross it.

Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence over Aaron Rodgers? Matt Lombardo says it’s time – NBC Sports Chicago - On this episode of Football Night in Chicago, Matt Lombardo joins David Haugh to defend his QB rankings. Matt explains his logic behind ranking Justin Fields...

Bears rookie Roschon Johnson impressing with physicality - ChicagoBears.com - Bears rookie ﻿Roschon Johnson﻿ plays running back with a linebacker’s mentality.

Travis Smith reunites with father at Bears-Colts joint practice - ChicagoBears.com - Bears defensive line coach Travis Smith and his dad, Colts linebackers coach Richard Smith, were on the field together again during Wednesday’s joint practice in Indianapolis, providing a full-circle moment for the father-son duo.

Schmitz: Dissecting a Drive - Bears’ Defensive Starters vs Tennessee Titans - DBB - Adam Jahns writes that the unit has an ‘edge’, and that’s exactly what they’ll need throughout the 2023 season. But which players are catalyzing the Bears’ defensive attitude shift? What worked last Saturday? What didn’t? To find out, let’s dissect the opening drive of last weekend’s preseason game and see what Alan Williams and the Bears’ defensive starters are cooking in prep for the 2023 season.

Justin Fields will not play vs. Colts - Chicago Sun-Times - Coach Matt Eberflus said Fields and “selected starters” will not play “because of the work we’ve done” in joint practices against the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday. He also said Fields might not play in the preseason finale against the Bills next week.

Another Bears defensive starter misses practice - Chicago Sun-Times - One day after he crashed into Colts receiver Michael Pittman and failed to finish practice, Bears safety Eddie Jackson didn’t participate Thursday

Bears add yet another veteran linebacker - Chicago Sun-Times - Thursday, they claimed Davion Taylor, a third-round pick by the Eagles out of Colorado in 2020. The 25-year-old Taylor started seven times between 2020-21 and spent last season on the NFC champion’s practice squad.

Danny Johnson suffered rotator cuff injury after joint-practice body slam from Mark Andrews - NBC Sports - No, the NFL doesn't care about fights during joint practices.

Report: Watson "Completely Unimpressive" in Training Camp Thus Far - 77 WABC Sports - “Anything that involves Deshaun Watson remaining in the pocket has been an adventure, and not since early in camp have we seen a string of consecutive completions in any 11-on-11 period.”

Bear & Balanced: Bears vs Colts Day 2 Joint Practice Recap - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff was in Indy watching the Bears and Colts practice today, and you can hear all about it here LIVE at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears sign Davion Taylor - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are still shuffling around their linebacker depth.

Bears vs Colts Preseason: Who are you most looking forward to seeing play? - Windy City Gridiron - We asked our team to give us the Chicago Bears player (besides Justin Fields) they are most looking forward to seeing play against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

