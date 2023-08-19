The Bear’s Den, August 19, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Why Ric Flair believes that Steve McMichael belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame - WGN-TV - “For numerous reasons,” said Flair when asked why he believes McMichael should be in the Hall of Fame. “He’s as infamous as any player on that ’85 team, number one. Number two, his stats are better than Warren Sapp (Hall of Fame Class of 2013). So what’s the problem?”

Why Justin Fields is sitting out the second preseason game - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - By the work they’ve done there, he meant two days of sometimes overly physical practice with the Indianapolis Colts. More shoving and fighting occurred briefly Thursday and that didn’t sit well with Eberflus, who promised to punish the perpetrators and participants.

Roschon Johnson’s opportunity, Gervon Dexter’s growth headline things to watch in Bears vs. Colts – NBC Sports Chicago - With Justin Fields and other starts not playing vs. the Colts, rookies and roster bubble guys have a big opportunity.

DeMarcus Walker excited to see this Bears defense when healthy - USA Today Chicago Bears - DeMarcus Walker is eager to see this Bears defense when everyone is back healthy: “Man, I just want to see all the gangsters together.”

Schrock: Bears’ sitting Justin Fields vs. Colts is right call for now – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ offense is behind schedule, so why isn’t Justin Fields playing vs. the Colts? It’s a defensible decision as long as the next move is the right one.

CB Kyler Gordon confident in young Bears secondary ahead of preseason matchup against Colts - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - He’s also part of a young and budding secondary that could become a staple of future success for the Chicago Bears defense for years to come, alongside third-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson and sophomore safety Jaquan Brisker.

Schrock’s Bears joint practice observations: Justin Fields, offense can’t find rhythm vs. Colts – NBC Sports Chicago - After two days of joint practices vs. the Colts, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was frank about the “A to Z” issues with his offense.

Former Bears DE Robert Quinn arrested in South Carolina - USA Today Chicago Bears - Robert Quinn turned himself in to authorities on Friday morning.

Mayer: Bears defense playing with tenacity, energy - ChicagoBears.com - Linebacker ﻿T.J. Edwards﻿—one of several key offseason additions—believes that the trip to central Indiana has intensified the hunger that already existed on defense. “I feel like we go out there every day [and] no one’s complacent about a thing.”

Dan Pompei: NFL’s opinion on Justin Fields is ‘Hey, show me’ - 670 The Score - Around Chicago, there’s a strong belief in Justin Fields becoming the long-awaited transformational franchise quarterback for the Bears. But how does the rest of the NFL view Fields?

Lieser: Bears QB Justin Fields needs the work, but Matt Eberflus smart to play it safe - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus is holding Fields out of the preseason game Saturday against the Colts, and that decision is more right than wrong.

Hoge: Justin Fields not playing against the Colts is OK - CHGO Bears - Matt Eberflus announced the decision Thursday night following the Bears’ second joint practice against the Colts, and the reasoning makes sense.

Potash: Bears’ unproven depth in the spotlight vs. Colts - Chicago Sun-Times - With Justin Fields not playing and other starters unlikely to play, Bears reserves will get an opportunity to prove themselves — with back-up quarterback PJ Walker and offensive linemen who could end up in key roles at the top of the list.

Wiederer: Chicago Bears defense itching to be at full strength - Chicago Tribune - Over the past three months, a new-look Chicago Bears defense has been building a competitive edge. “Guys want to go and get after it. And the energy keeps rising.” But first the Bears have to get fully healthy.

Finley: Bears coach Matt Eberflus is back ‘where everything started’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus didn’t need directions to the Bears’ joint practices this week.

Finley: Former Bears DE Robert Quinn arrested in South Carolina - Chicago Sun-Times - Quinn set the Bears’ single-season sacks record with 18 1⁄2 in 2021.

Colts’ Shaquille Leonard missed just his first practice of 2023, and that is remarkable - Stampede Blue - Leonard missed his first practice of the year with an undisclosed injury. His return is the real story.

Brian Gutekunst: We’re not trading David Bakhtiari - NBC Sports - “First of all, we’re not going to trade David. So just get that out of the way,” Gutekunst said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Roundtable: Which Bears player needs a big game against the Colts to solidify their spot? - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have several players fighting it out for a spot on the 53-man roster, and others trying to impress enough to earn a starting job.

Zimmerman's Five Bears to watch vs Indianapolis Colts - Windy City Gridiron - Here are some good players to keep an eye on this week vs Indy.

Wiltfong: 96% of fans are confident the Bears are heading in the right direction - Windy City Gridiron - This week we look at our SB Nation Reacts results plus a national survey too.

Wiltfong: How to watch Bears vs Colts, game time, previews, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Justin Fields will not play, but here’s all the info you need for the Bears vs Colts game tomorrow night.

Wiltfong: Are you ready to see more Tyson Bagent? - Windy City Gridiron - Lester gets a little help form our Lead Draft Analyst on this one...

