Bears vs Colts Preseason Inactives

With these two teams having a couple of practices during the week, tonight's starting lineups will not be what we thought we'd be seeing. But I know I'm not alone in looking forward to seeing how some of these young players perform.

There is no official inactive list since this is a preseason game, but here's what I could gather from Twitter for the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

Out:

Justin Fields

Eddie Jackson

Nate Davis

Jaquan Brisker

Chase Claypool

Velus Jones

Tyler Scott

Damarcus Walker

Tremaine Edmunds

Yannick Ngakoue

Trestan Ebner

Jaylon Johnson

Cody Whitehair

Darnell Wright

Braxton Jones

Andrew Billings

Darnell Mooney

Lucas Patrick

DJ… — Jason McKie (Blue Check) (@Jmack37) August 19, 2023

This being said…looks like the #Colts are holding out their starters tonight. https://t.co/3Za38S1Grk — Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) August 19, 2023

