Bears vs Colts Preseason Inactives

With these two teams having a couple of practices during the week, tonight's starting lineups will not be what we thought we'd be seeing. But I know I'm not alone in looking forward to seeing how some of these young players perform.
There is no official inactive list since this is a preseason game, but here's what I could gather from Twitter for the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.
Out:— Jason McKie (Blue Check) (@Jmack37) August 19, 2023
Justin Fields
Eddie Jackson
Nate Davis
Jaquan Brisker
Chase Claypool
Velus Jones
Tyler Scott
Damarcus Walker
Tremaine Edmunds
Yannick Ngakoue
Trestan Ebner
Jaylon Johnson
Cody Whitehair
Darnell Wright
Braxton Jones
Andrew Billings
Nate Davis
Darnell Mooney
Lucas Patrick
DJ…
This being said…looks like the #Colts are holding out their starters tonight. https://t.co/3Za38S1Grk— Landon Oliver (@Landon3MR) August 19, 2023
