The Bear’s Den, August 2, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears GM Ryan Poles has done well finding value in Ryan Pace’s players - Chicago Sun-Times - Rather than sweep everybody out as part of his massive cleanup project at Halas Hall, Poles has salvaged good value out of some of the players he inherited.

Bears claim DT Bravvion Roy off waivers - Chicago Sun-Times - Roy, a sixth-round draft pick in 2020, played three seasons for the Panthers. He had 17 tackles, one interception and three pass break-ups last season.

Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson unfazed by competition - Chicago Sun-Times - After all but being handed a starting cornerback job in the offseason, Stevenson already is being pushed by fellow rookie Terell Smith. “I didn’t earn anything. I have no straps in the league ... It’s a competition until the end,” he said.

Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields, Bears starters will get ‘some time’ in preseason opener - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ first game of the preseason is Aug. 12 against the Titans at Soldier Field. “We’re still a very young football team,” the Bears’ coach said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”

Fields notes: Justin Fields deep ball to Tyler Scott highlights ‘moderate’ day - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ quarterback connected with the rookie from Cincinnati on a 48-yard pass in the two-minute drill, followed by a touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Moore off a scramble for the biggest plays of the Bears’ first training camp day in pads.

Chicago Bears 2023 training camp Week 1 vlog: Behind-the-scenes look - For this week's video, I take you behind the scenes and show you what it was like covering the first week of Chicago Bears training camp.

Bears training camp report: Justin Fields, offense show good, bad in pads – NBC Sports Chicago - In their first padded practice of training camp, Justin Fields and the offense showed their big-play potential and the work that still needs to be done.

Chicago Bears sign defensive tackle Bravvion Roy – NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears signed Carolina defensive tackle Bravvion Roy

Brisker shines in Bears' first padded practice - ChicagoBears.com - There was a slew of highlights in the Bears’ first padded training camp practice Tuesday, none more impressive than the takeaway generated by safety Jaquan Brisker.

Chicago Bears preseason plan for Justin Fields, starters developing – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shared some initial plans for the starters in the Chicago Bears preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Greenberg: ‘Justin Fields is going to be the next superstar quarterback’ – NBC Sports Chicago - ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg says Bears quarterback Justin Fields is poised to become a “superstar”

Bears sign Jared Pinkey, waive Thyrick Pitts – NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears signed tight end Jared Pinkey and waived wide receiver Thyrick Pitts

Bears training camp: notable players missing from practice – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears were without a few notable players when they began Tuesday’s training camp practice.

Brisker shines in Bears’ first padded practice - ChicagoBears.com - There was a slew of highlights in the Bears’ first padded training camp practice Tuesday, none more impressive than the takeaway generated by safety Jaquan Brisker.

Schmitz: Never Get Too High (Or Too Low!) On Training Camp Reports - Da Bears Blog - I don’t know about you, but I loathe uncertainty.

Bears sign DL Bravvion Roy - 670 - The Chicago Bears are bolstering their depth on the defensive line, signing fourth-year defensive tackle Bravvion Roy. The team waived defensive lineman Donovan Jeter.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Lions waive Shane Zylstra with injury designation - NBC Sports - The Lions have waived tight end Shane Zylstra with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Nathaniel Hackett: Sean Payton's comments uncalled for, but brought our team together - NBC Sports - Payton called Hackett's coaching job with the Broncos among the worst ever.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears make roster move - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have made a couple roster moves the last two days.

Wiltfong: Justin Fields lands near top of 2023 NFL fantasy football QB rankings - Windy City Gridiron - Fields is in Year 2 of this scheme and the Bears brought in a true WR1 in D.J. Moore.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears 2023 roster updates, offseason recap, season preview - Windy City Gridiron - Let’s take a look at Ryan Poles’ work over the last six months.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.