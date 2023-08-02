Chicago Bears Training Camp: Checking in on Chase Claypool

Chase Claypool has been a polarizing player among Chicago Bears fans since the trade on November 1 brought the former Notre Dame star to the Windy City. The Bears sent their own second-round pick instead of the one they acquired from the Ravens, which irked some fans. Then when the pick ended up being the 32nd overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, the griping intensified.

Between the irk and the gripe, Claypool suffered an injury that kept him out of a couple of games, and his stat line was a pedestrian 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games in the Navy and Orange.

Then this offseason, there was another minor injury, some time spent as a fashion model, and a 24-hour stint on the PUP list that had fans peeved.

There was also time working out with Justin Fields and the other receivers, a week in the UK with kids at a football clinic, and he reported to Halas Hall early for training camp, but that’s not enough to sway some fans who have their mind made up about him.

The trade was always going to bear more fruit in year two due to the complexities of the offense, but after all that has transpired, Claypool may never do enough to please some fans.

The early reports from camp have been generally positive about Claypool’s performance, and based on my two days there, I tend to agree. Today was another nice day for him.

“Chase has been doing his thing lately,” Bears quarterback Justin Fields said of Claypool at his post-practice press conference. “I’m proud of him. He’s one of those guys on offense that he’s going to bring that energy pretty much every day.”

Here are a collection of recent Tweets about Claypool.

Darnell Mooney on Chase Claypool's energy which put a smile on Mooney's face:



"He is a hot head for sure. You gotta watch him. I am looking out for Chase for sure." — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 2, 2023

After watching one practice, Trashman says if an alien landed on Earth and watched the same practice he did and had no previous knowledge, he'd say that Chase Claypool is - without a shred of doubt - the #Bears true WR1. — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) August 2, 2023

2-minute drill, Justin Fields throws a 20 yard laser to chase Claypool on the sideline. #Bears. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 2, 2023

Chase Claypool pulled an ankle-breaker move in coverage and let him know as he took it down the sidelines. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 2, 2023

Chase Claypool has been playing like a man possessed both yesterday and today. Looks like a fire has been lit in him, and he’s really ballin!! #DaBears — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) August 2, 2023

Gordon w/ a nice INT of Fields in 11-on-11.

Tyler Scott continues to look great.

Chase Claypool having a really good practice so far.

Pads on. @Jurko64 watching the big guys. — Silvy (@WaddleandSilvy) August 2, 2023

Chase Claypool is having a day right now.



Cooking defenders in 11 v 11 ATM. He's letting it be known too. — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@OfficialJAYCHI) August 2, 2023

2nd play of 11 on 11s is a crossing route in the middle of the field to Chase Claypool from Justin Fields who threw a STRIKE!



Claypool then pointed at blockers ahead to lead the way for YAC. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 2, 2023

Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus on Chase Claypool:



"We like where he is at. He's starting to gel with Justin Fields. I'm really excited about the way he run blocks."

pic.twitter.com/dOe3jYT1S1 — Outsiders 88.1 FM (@OutsidersKCOU) August 2, 2023

Matt Eberflus on the Justin Fields / Chase Claypool connection: "It's been good the last couple days." Describes it as "growing." Fields seemed to be targeting Claypool a lot today, mostly with good results. @cbschicago — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) August 1, 2023

It’s been clear early in training camp that Justin Fields has a strengthened trust in Chase Claypool. Feeding him the football, even in tight coverage, and they’re connecting. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 1, 2023

Have your thoughts on Claypool changed in the last week with the reports coming out of training camp?