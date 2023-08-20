Report: Teven Jenkins could miss 6 weeks with a leg injury

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, Chicago Bears starting left guard Teven Jenkins could miss six weeks with a leg injury. Jenkins was last seen on the field in Thursday’s joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts, and he met the media afterward with no mention of an injury.

Jenkins, along with most starters, was held out of their preseason game on Saturday, and Alex Leatherwood got the nod at left guard with the ones. Ja’Tyre Carter has been getting plenty of reps at right guard in place of the previously injured Nate Davis, but with Davis back, the Bears could shift Carter to Jenkins’ spot. Lucas Patrick, who filled in at guard last season, has been injured most of camp, and there has been no indication of the severity of his injury.

The Bears are scheduled to open the season against the Packers on September 10, exactly three weeks from today, so if Jenkins is looking at a six-week injury, they could elect to place him on injured reserve. Such a move would take place after finalizing their 53-man roster, and players on IR must miss a minimum of four weeks, but the roster flexibility may be beneficial as they start the season.

Head coach Matt Eberflus is scheduled to meet the media on Tuesday after practice, and this will be a topic of discussion. However, Eberflus has declined to give any injury details on his players all offseason.