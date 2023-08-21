The Bear’s Den, August 21, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Kevin Warren talks Bears on TV broadcast - ChicagoBears.com - Making his first appearance on a Bears TV game broadcast Saturday night, team president and CEO Kevin Warren discussed a variety of topics with FOX 32 announcers Adam Amin and Jim Miller.

Rapid Recap: Young Bears players who stepped up in preseason game vs. Colts - ChicagoBears.com - With the Bears resting their starters Saturday in Indianapolis, quarterback Tyson Bagent, running back Roschon Johnson and defensive end Terrell Lewis were among the reserves who took advantage of expanded playing time.

By the Numbers: Important stats from Bears-Colts preseason game - ChicagoBears.com - Take a look at some of the notable numbers and stats from the Bears’ Week 2 preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Do the Bears have a backup QB controversy? - 670 - The Bears squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a 24-17 setback to the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday evening. Here are the observations from the second of Chicago’s three preseason games.

A QB in need of growth, Justin Fields should have played Saturday - Chicago Sun-Times - The reward of improvement outweighs the risk of injury for the Bears.

Bears podcast: Will there be a new No. 2 quarterback? - Chicago Sun-Times - Has Tyson Bagent made himself a serious candidate to back up Justin Fields?

Matt Eberflus leaves door open for rookie Tyson Bagent to be Bears’ No. 2 QB - Chicago Sun-Times - Backup quarterback P.J. Walker stumbled through his start in Saturday night’s exhibition pillow fight against the Colts.

Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent excels in loss to the Colts - CHGO - In the 24-17 loss to the Colts, Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent made the most of his opportunity in Saturday night's preseason game.

Bears vs. Colts: Takeaways from the Chicago’s preseason game - Bears Wire - All good things must come to an end. For the first time in over two years, the Chicago Bears have lost a preseason football game, snapping their five-game winning streak as well as head coach Matt Eberflus’ undefeated streak since becoming head coach. Okay, it’s not that dramatic but the Bears did fall to the Indianapolis Colts 24-17.

Why Bears rookie Tyson Bagent deserves shot at backup QB job - Bears Wire - Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent stole the show in Chicago’s 24-17 preseason loss to the Colts, where he ignited a spark on offense for his lone series in the second quarter.

Bears’ roster, depth chart projection after loss vs. Colts – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears' 53-man roster and depth chart is starting to take shape after the loss to the Colts.

“Smooth’ Tyson Bagent makes loud case to be Bears’ backup QB – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyson Bagent looked like he belonged Saturday, and the Bears might have a backup quarterback controversy brewing because of it.

Bears’ Tyrique Stevenson vows to be ‘smarter’ rookie after mistakes vs. Colts – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyrique Stevenson's NFL education continued Saturday in Indianapolis, and those lessons won't soon be forgotten.

Bears observations: Tyson Bagent excites in 24-17 loss vs. Colts – NBC Sports Chicago - With all the Bears' starters sitting Saturday in Indianapolis, undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent stole the show.

Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Colts - Bears Wire - Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their preseason loss vs. Colts.

1st-and-10: To play or not to play? That is no longer the question - Chicago Sun-Times - The NFL preseason has devolved so much in recent years that even playing starters in preseason games isn’t worth that much. Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense will have to grow up quickly once the bell rings against the Packers on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Commanders to release Michael Badgley - NBC Sports - The kicking competition is over in Washington.

LB Myles Jack informs Eagles he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons - NFL.com - Linebacker Myles Jack, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, has informed the Philadelphia Eagles that he intends to retire, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

49ers' Kyle Shanahan feels Brock Purdy made 'all the plays' in return to action: 'I don't think he had a bad one' - NFL.com - 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his long-anticipated preseason debut on Saturday five months after having surgery to repair his torn UCL, and the 2022 rookie sensation didn't look like he has missed a step during his return to the field.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

THE RULES

