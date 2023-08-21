Chicago Bears put Adrian Colbert on IR, waive Jared Pinkney.

On Monday, the Chicago Bears placed safety Adrian Colbert on injured reserve and waived tight end Jared Pinkney with an injury designation.

Colbert is a seven-year veteran with 42 games of NFL experience that the Bears picked up late last season. He has played in each of Chicago’s preseason games with five tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. With the Bears putting him on injured reserve during the offseason, that means he is not eligible to be designated to return. His year is essentially over unless Chicago releases him off IR.

Pinkney will revert to the Bears’ injured reserve list if he clears waivers, at which time they may elect to release him from IR with a settlement.

Chicago has not made a corresponding move, so they have two open roster spots.

The Bears will need to cut down to a 53-man roster by August 29 at 3:00 p.m. (CT).