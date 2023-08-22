4 Bears players with sneaky good preseasons

The Chicago Bears fanbase is abuzz after strong preseason performances from the likes of Tyson Bagent, Trevis Gipson, Daurice Fountain and Terrell Lewis.

If there’s one thing the preseason can be counted on for, it’s the chance to provide under-the-radar players a platform to make a name for themselves. The top performers have been talked about to death at this point, and whether or not those standouts actually make the 53-man roster, they’ll claim a spot in the hearts of Chicagoans for years to come.

However, there are a few players whose strong performances have gone largely unnoticed. In my attempt to showcase those guys, let’s break down some of the young Bears who have quietly put together strong preseasons.

OT Kellen Diesch

Diesch has ranked as the fifth-best offensive tackle in the NFL with an 83.6 grade on PFF’s grading scale through his first two preseason games. His most recent outing was perhaps the most impressive, as he finished with an 82.5 grade against the Colts.

He has yet to give up a sack or create a penalty through his 45 snaps across two games, and he has showcased impressive athleticism in pass protection for his size. Larry Borom — another top preseason performer — seems like a safe bet to make the Bears’ roster, but the other offensive linemen often projected to make the team are all interior blockers. Diesch seems like a strong candidate to make the practice squad again this year, but don’t be surprised if he finds himself called up at some point during the season.

LB Micah Baskerville

Amidst the rapid turnover at linebacker around him this preseason, Baskerville has managed to put together some nice outings for himself.

Through two games, he has 9 total tackles, a sack and a pass deflection, and one could argue there was a play he had in coverage against Indianapolis that should have been counted in the official stat sheet as a deflection, too. He’s looked quick-twitched and fluid at the second level, which was a calling card of his at LSU. The undrafted rookie faces a steep hill to climb if he is to make the team with Chicago’s loaded linebacker group, but a practice squad opportunity seems like a no-brainer for him.

S Bralen Trahan

The Bears don’t have much in the way of proven safety depth right now, making it all the more important their young backups show out in the preseason.

For my money, Trahan has been the most impressive safety I’ve seen the Bears trot out this preseason. He picked up an interception against the Titans and has totaled 7 tackles across his two games. His effort in pursuit and aggression as a tackler have stood out to me when watching the Bears’ defense back. Though they have two late-round safeties they’ve invested in over the last two seasons, it would make sense to keep Trahan in the organization in some capacity, even if he doesn’t crack the active roster.

DE D’Anthony Jones

College football’s leader in PFF pass-rushing grades in 2022, Jones has been able to translate that success to this year’s preseason so far.

Jones currently has a 74.4 PFF grade and graded at 79.1 against the Colts, which was the second-highest grade on the team for that game behind Terrell Lewis. His stat sheet is rather tame — just two tackles and one QB hit — but he’s been disruptive off the snap and has does a good job of pushing the pocket as a pass-rusher. His ability to generate pressure through the first two preseason games has been a big help for the Bears, and though the odds of him making the team are steep, he also projects as a strong potential practice squad addition.