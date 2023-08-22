The Bear’s Den, August 22, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Teven Jenkins’ injury puts Bears’ season in early peril – NBC Sports Chicago - With Teven Jenkins likely to miss the start of the season, the Bears’ lack of quality offensive line depth will immediately be put to the test. Their season may...

Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens working to ‘elevate’ game for Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ rookie interior defensive linemen continue to stack good days and are confident they will make an impact out of the gate once the games count.

Bears QB Tyson Bagent enjoying improbable NFL journey - ChicagoBears.com - After a highly-productive career at Division II Shepherd University, undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent still finds it difficult to fathom that he’s playing for the Chicago Bears.

Schmitz’ Checking the Tape: Bears @ Colts - Da Bears Blog - I dove into the game’s All-22 tape and went spelunking — here’s what I found:

Bears shuffle offensive line after Teven Jenkins injury - 670 - The Chicago Bears have shuffled their offensive line after an injury to left guard Teven Jenkins, with Cody Whitehair moving into that position and Lucas Patrick stepping in as the starting center.

Bears’ Teven Jenkins (leg) likely to miss start of season - 670 - Bears starting left guard Teven Jenkins is expected to miss the start of the regular season with a leg injury, the Chicago Tribune reported. The Bears open the season on Sept. 10.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson pushes toward season, unworried by contract - Chicago Sun-Times - Johnson reiterated Monday he will not let his contract situation hinder his preparation.

The Bears will platoon at RB — but only one is being treated like the starter - Chicago Sun-Times - Khalil Herbert played 65 snaps over three preseason games in 2021. This year: seven.

Teven Jenkins injury throws Bears for a loop — again - Chicago Sun-Times - The offensive line continuity the Bears hoped would be a benefit for Justin Fields and the offense in training camp has not been there — a reminder that even with the arrow pointing up, injuries are a constant threat to the rebuild.

Ex-Bears star Steve McMichael awaits word on Hall of Fame advancement Tuesday - Chicago Sun-Times - The seniors committee will choose up to three finalists to send to the voters.

Bears G Teven Jenkins has leg injury - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s unclear if Jenkins can recover in time for the Bears’ season opener against the Packers in 20 days.

Some Bears Starters, Including Justin Fields, to Sit Saturday - On Tap Sports Net - According to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, starting quarterback Justin Fields and select starters will not play on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bears G Teven Jenkins reportedly has calf strains in both legs - Bears Wire - ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting Jenkins suffered injuries in both his legs last week.

Bears DE Terrell Lewis continues to make strong push for roster spot - Bears Wire - It certainly feels like Terrell Lewis will make the Bears' 53-man roster.

Colts give Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade - NBC Sports - General Mangers across the league were informed Taylor is available on Monday.

Buccaneers waive Rodrigo Blankenship, Chase McLaughlin wins kicker job - NBC Sports - The Buccaneers' quarterback competition may be ongoing, but the team's kicking competition is over.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears put Adrian Colbert on IR, waive Jared Pinkney. - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears make a couple of roster moves.

Gabriel: The Chicago Bears Tyson Bagent is outplaying expectations and here’s why - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares an old methodology for scouting quarterbacks and why teams may want to go back to it.

Wiltfong: Teven Jenkins could miss 6 weeks with strained calves - Windy City Gridiron - More bad news for Chicago’s left guard.

Sunderbruch: Scrambling for a Quarterback - Of Backups and Non-Controversies - Windy City Gridiron - Tyson Bagent has put together a preseason tour de force, the kind of thing equaled by only around forty quarterbacks so far. This preseason.

