Tarik Cohen is ready for an NFL comeback

Former Chicago Bears running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen has been out of football since injuring his knee on September 27, 2020, but according to ESPN's Adam Schefter (via Cohen's representation), he's healthy and ready to show the NFL what he can do.

The 2018 All-Pro punt returner was electric in his first three years in Chicago (2017-2019) when he had 203 receptions for 1,534 yards and rushed 250 times for 1,027 yards, with 15 total touchdowns.

On May 10, 2022, he wrote a moving letter to his younger self that was published by The Player's Tribune, where he chronicled his struggles growing up and how he persevered.

But then a week later, on May 17, 2022, he suffered another devastating setback. While working out on his own, during a training session he live streamed on his Instagram account, he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

But with the injuries behind him, he's ready to resume his NFL career.

There's no question if Cohen is back to his old twitchy quickness that he can find a place in the NFL, but at 28 years old, with two major injuries in his past, he'll need to show teams that he's just as explosive as ever.

Returning to the Bears would be a storybook ending to his career, but I don't see a place for him in Chicago's crowded backfield.

Regardless, I'll root for him wherever he lands unless he's playing the Bears.