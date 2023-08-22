How confident are you in the trenches of the Chicago Bears?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country.

The Chicago Bears have done a bunch of work on their trenches this offseason, but the depth was always going to be a question. And that was before five of the team’s top offensive linemen were dealing with an injury.

Left tackle Braxton Jones is the only top lineman unscathed right now, as right tackle Darnell Wright sustained an ankle (or foot) injury today. Left guard Teven Jenkins is week to week with what was reported to be two strained calves. Center Cody Whitehair hurt his snapping hand last week, so he’s been getting reps at left guard. Right guard Nate Davis and reserve interior o-lineman Lucas Patrick are both in ramp-up mode.

The only one that appears to be serious enough to miss week one against the Packers is Jenkins, but we’ll find out more about Wright in the coming days.

On the d-line things aren’t much better. Defense end DeMarcus Walker has been in and out of practice for a while now, and Yannick Ngakoue missed today as well with what is reported as a day-to-day injury.

So, are you confident the big guys will all come together and perform adequately this season, or are you concerned about the trenches?

Chicago plays this Saturday against the Bills in their preseason finale, so we’ll get one more look at their depth up front. Teams need to cut their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday, August 29, at which time the Bears will get the first crack at the waiver wire.

Taking the current lineup into consideration, the slew of injuries, and the trust in general manager Ryan Poles to rectify the lines before week one