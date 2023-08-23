The Bear’s Den, August 23, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Tremaine Edmunds back, but injuries still an issue for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Edmunds practiced for the first time since Aug. 3, but with Teven Jenkins out — and Darnell Wright leaving practice late with an apparent ankle injury — the Bears’ offensive line still is in search of continuity with the season opener less than three weeks away.

With rebuild still in progress, Bears’ d-line has potential and uncertainty - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s a critical area of the roster, too, second only to quarterback.

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen on the comeback trail - Chicago Sun-Times - The diminutive running back, a fan favorite in four seasons with the Bears, hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury on a punt return in Week 3 of the 2020 season. Finally healthy after tearing his Achilles last year, he has drawn interest from “multiple teams.”

Bears cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke impressed with Kyler Gordon's confident play - Chicago Bears cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke has been impressed with second-year player Kyler Gordon's confident play throughout training camp and in preseason.

Bears’ O-line situation already dire with Week 1 looming – NBC Sports Chicago - With Teven Jenkins injured, and multiple offensive linemen either banged up or ramping back up from injury, the Bears' offensive line situation is dire with 19...

Darnell Mooney in awe of Tyson Bagent’s ‘electric’ preseason drive – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears' undrafted rookie quarterback diced up the Colts and left veteran receiver Darnell Mooney in awe on the sidelines.

What's the Long-Term Outlook for Teven Jenkins? - On Tap Sports Net - With another injury added to the ledger, the Chicago Bears scramble to replace Teven Jenkins on their offensive line. What's next for the dominant but oft-injured lineman?

Tarik Cohen is Finally Healthy and Ready For the NFL - On Tap Sports Net - Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen is finally healthy and prepared to workout for NFL teams ahead of the 2023 season.

Schmitz' Dissecting a Drive: Tyson Bagent’s March to the Endzone - Da Bears Blog - You know what? For an eighteen play drive, I’m proud to say I broke the whole thing down in only ~23 minutes.

Mooney, Johnson still without extensions as season looms - 670 - Though Bears general manager Ryan Poles maintains there are no timelines in play, contract negotiations often become a more delicate matter once the regular season starts.

Teven Jenkins injury: Potential replacements for Bears at left guard - Bears Wire - With Teven Jenkins expected to miss time in the first month of the regular season, here are some potential replacements for the Bears at LG.

Steve McMichael, wife Misty ready for good news Wednesday - Chicago Sun-Times - The McMichaels have always loved a good party. Tuesday night, Misty McMichael walked into one with a smile on her face and a secret pursed between her lips. The two were related.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Lions proposed the third quarterback rule, but they might not take advantage of it - NBC - The return of the third quarterback rule came not from a Competition Committee recommendation, but from a proposal made by the Lions.

POLISH SAUSAGE & STRANGELY A BIT OF BASEBALL NEWS

Ken’s Note: I’m in a bad mood, and somebody needed fired... the Sox kindly helped me out. One day exemption to the ban of talking baseball in the Den.

Midseason regime change a first for Jerry Reinsdorf - South Side Sox - Williams and Hahn are the first White Sox executives dismissed mid-season under current ownership

Rick Hahn and Ken Williams are out Chicago White Sox Fire VP and GM - South Side Sox - White Sox seek accountability for disappointing season

Which teams would pursue a Jonathan Taylor trade? - NBC Sports - With the Colts giving running back Jonathan Taylor permission to shop himself via trade, the challenge becomes finding a potential destination.

UH Athletics Supports Maui Wildfire Victims - University of Hawai'i at Manoa Athletics - University of Hawai'i Athletics sends our condolences and prayers to all of those affected by the wildfires on Maui.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears offensive line takes another hit as Wright is injured - 670 - Bears rookie right tackle Darnell Wright left practice Tuesday with an apparent ankle injury. Afterward, coach Matt Eberflus didn’t have an update on his health.

Bernstein & Holmes: Bagent mania is a little out of control - 670 - As wonderful of a story as Bears undrafted quarterback Tyson Bagent has been in training camp and the preseason, 670 The Score midday host Dan Bernstein would like to slow the roll just a bit.

Are you confident in the offensive and defensive lines of the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - The timing of this SB Nation Reacts poll couldn't have been better as the Bears are dealing with several injuries to the big fellas.

Infante: 4 Bears players with sneaky good preseasons - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares four Bears players whose good preseason performances have flown under the radar.

Zimmerman: Tyson Bagent’s surge and the PJ Walker problem - Windy City Gridiron - It’s the Chicago Bears, so of course somehow we have a QB controversy. Bill Zimmerman gets into that and how the new emergency QB rule could come into play.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 53-man roster projection - Windy City Gridiron - With cutdown day one week away, Lester takes a final stab at a Chicago Bears 53-man roster prediction.

Wiltfong: Tarik Cohen is ready for an NFL comeback - Windy City Gridiron - The popular former Bear is on the comeback trail!

Zimmerman's Hot Take Tuesday: Ryan Poles has many decisions on Chicago Bears roster - Windy City Gridiron - The incoherent ramblings of a belligerent Bears fan.

