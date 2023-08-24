Bear Bones: Bears injury check, Bills preview, and more

The Chicago Bears wind down their preseason slate on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, and there are several players who are expected to be sidelined. Some will sit because of a coached decision, while others will miss due to injury.

In our latest Bear Bones, Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan will go over all the current injured Bears, they’ll preview what to look for against the Bills, talk some roster bubbles, and look forward to week one of the regular season.

Watch their latest Bears Bones video in the embed below, or head over to 2nd City Gridiron to get in on the discussion with the fellas LIVE at 4:30 p.m. Chicago time!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

The podcast version right here asap:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!