Bear Bones: Bears injury check, Bills preview, and more

Mason West and Danny Meehan are going LIVE at 4:30 p.m. (CT) to get into all the latest about the Chicago Bears and preview the preseason finale!

By Lester Wiltfong
Mason West and Danny Meehan
Chicago Bears Training Camp Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears wind down their preseason slate on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, and there are several players who are expected to be sidelined. Some will sit because of a coached decision, while others will miss due to injury.

In our latest Bear Bones, Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan will go over all the current injured Bears, they’ll preview what to look for against the Bills, talk some roster bubbles, and look forward to week one of the regular season.

Watch their latest Bears Bones video in the embed below, or head over to 2nd City Gridiron to get in on the discussion with the fellas LIVE at 4:30 p.m. Chicago time!

