The Bear’s Den, August 24, 2023

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is open-minded at No. 2 QB - Chicago Sun-Times - Veteran P.J. Walker has posted a 14.6 passer rating in two preseason games. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who was the next quarterback off the bench Saturday against the Colts, has a 98.

Tarik Cohen says Bears not interested in bringing him back - Chicago Sun-Times - Don’t expect a reunion between Tarik Cohen and the Bears.

Tyson Bagent showing Bears ‘moxy,’ it factor in push for backup QB job – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyson Bagent has already shown the Bears that he’s more than one drive. That’s something they have known for a while — everyone else is just catching up.

Cole Kmet’s practice exit adds to Bears’ growing injury problem – NBC Sports Chicago - With Cole Kmet leaving practice early Wednesday, the Bears’ injury situation is starting to reach critical mass with time running out to get healthy by Week 1.

Bears DE Terrell Lewis confident he’ll make 53-man roster – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears defensive end Terrell Lewis joined the practice squad towards the end of the 2022 season.

Bears face preseason dilemma with Justin Fields, banged-up offensive line – NBC Sports Chicago - The offensive line is banged up. The first-team offense needs reps to iron out the kinks before Week 1. Those two issues could present a dilemma for the Bears...

Bears’ O-Line Health in Shambles with Season on the Horizon - On Tap Sports Net - With the start of the 2023 NFL season just a few weeks away, the Chicago Bears’ offensive line is battling more injuries than they’d prefer this late into camp.

Schmitz: Justin Fields’ Rushing Puts Him In Strong Historical Company - Da Bears Blog - In doing research for an upcoming project, I stumbled upon an interesting set of correlations within Fields’ rushing data — as you may know, Justin Fields led the NFL in 2022 with 7.1 Yards/Rush, the best figure of any player since 2014 (assuming a minimum of 100 carries).

Chase Claypool’s strength when healthy? ‘Making contested catches’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Chase Claypool remains injured, but receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said he’s nonetheless been happy with his training camp performance.

As Bears great Steve McMichael nears Hall of Fame, ‘I think he’s feeling joy’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Good news is rare and precious amid McMichael’s decline, and the Hall of Fame senior committee nominating him for a final vote in February gave him and the people around him a boost.

Practice might have to make perfect for Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - If the Bears play it safe as expected and keep Fields on the sidelines against the Bills on Saturday, the starting offense will go into the regular season opener with seven snaps in the preseason. “I think we’re in a good place” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said.

Bears podcast: Mongo McMichael heading to Canton, current players head to injury tent - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears great Steve McMichael has almost certainly locked up a spot in Canton.

Bears add Cole Kmet to list of injured players - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ $72 million man is back at practice exactly three weeks after he left it — and then watched another Bears cornerstone leave practice with an injury.

Bears great Steve McMichael named Hall of Fame finalist by senior committee - Chicago Sun-Times - The next step is a final vote by the full panel of voters for induction, but a recommendation from the senior committee makes that a near-certainty.

What's going on with Trey Lance? Fred Warner doesn't know - NBC Sports - Trey Lance wasn't present at practice, and the players don't know why.

It feels like the Jets are putting Corey Davis on ice until they get a trade offer - NBC Sports - The Jets might have come up with a new way to have their cake and possibly trade it, too.

BREAKING: Steve McMichael Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist - Windy City Gridiron - The former Bears DT officially recognized for his greatness.

Chicago Bears Preseason: Five Things to Watch against Buffalo Bills - Windy City Gridiron - There are still some spots up for grabs on the 53, Saturday’s game vs Buffalo could determine some of them.

