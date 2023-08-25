How to Watch the Bears vs Bills preseason game, previews, odds, and more

It's been a long offseason for the Chicago Bears, and we're nearly at the finish line. Just one more preseason game to go tomorrow against the Buffalo Bills, and then, for all intents and purposes, it'll be Packers' week. Technically, there are two weeks between the preseason finale and week one, but the anticipation/angst has been building for the 2023 season kickoff when it was announced that Green Bay was the opponent.
But there's one more practice game to go.
The Bills have been one of the best teams in the AFC for the last few years, with a solid roster from top to bottom, so that means a big test for Chicago's ones vs. ones, twos vs. twos, and threes vs. threes. Each team will play their starters, but how long no one knows.
Here's everything you need to know to prepare for the Bears vs. Bills game.
GAME TIME
The Bears are hosting the Bills at Noon (CT) at Soldier Field, and it should be beautiful football weather with temps in the mid-70s.
TELEVISION
The game will be aired in the Chicago area on FOX 32 with Adam Amin (play-by-play), Jim Miller (analyst), and Lou Canellis (sideline) on the call. A full list of TV affiliates is available here.
PREVIEWS
This is just a preseason game, so we didn't do a traditional preview, but we did fire off a few preview-type things this week.
The WCG crew gave their roundtable picks for the most intriguing roster battle. (Link)
Bill gave us five things to watch for the Bears in the game. (Link)
Mason & Danny previewed the game and ran through the entire injury list here.
ODDS
The Bears are 3-point home underdogs, with the over/under at 39.
RADIO
This season, there is a new radio home for the Bears as ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2) is the new flagship! Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will still be in the booth, but Jason McKie will serve as the new sideline reporter.
Spanish language broadcast can be found on LATINO MIX 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos (play-by-play) and Miguel Esparza (analyst) on the call.
SiriusXM (Channels 227 & 805)
POSTGAME
