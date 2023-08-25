Confidence in the Chicago Bears’ Trenches is low

We asked you guys earlier this week to give us your confidence level in the offensive and defensive lines of the Chicago Bears.

The results were not pretty.

The results were also not surprising, considering how many injured linemen this team has dealt with in the last several weeks.

I would imagine if this team's trenches were unscathed, this SB Nation Reacts poll would have been more positive, but right now, only 27% of you are confident in the offensive line, and 45% are confident in the defensive line.

On offense, only one projected starter has been practicing in his spot, left tackle Braxton Jones. The others are dealing with strained calves, a sore ankle, a right hand injury, and the other "healthy" one is still in ramp-up mode. The top interior reserve is day to day with what may or may not have been a setback.

Head coach Matt Eberflus won’t give any injury details until the season starts.

The defensive line isn't nearly as banged up, but projected starters DeMarcus Walker and Justin Jones missed time this week, and while he finally returned to practice, we've yet to see newcomer Yannick Ngakoue on the field.

The Bears are expected to play their starters against the Bills, so we should see Ngakoue debut at defensive end and one-technique DT Andrew Billings out there. The other two spots are anyone's guess.

The o-line should be Braxton Jones at his customary left tackle spot, Cody Whitehair moved to left guard if his snapping hand is still injured, Doug Kramer at center, Ja'Tyre Carter at right guard if Nate Davis' ramp-up is ongoing, and Larry Borom filling in at right tackle.

The Bills have a talented group up front, making Saturday's game a tough test for Chicago's reserves.

The good news is that all of the injured linemen, except Teven Jenkins, are expected to be good to go for the Packers in week one.

