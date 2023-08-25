The Bear’s Den, August 25, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Braxton Jones’ newfound confidence key to Year 2 growth for Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - Braxton Jones feels like a new player entering Year 2. The Bears need the results to follow.

How Tyson Bagent ‘created’ Bears backup QB competition – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears didn’t enter camp planning to have a competition for the backup quarterback spot, but Tyson Bagent forced their hand and will have a chance to finish...

Chicago Bears RB D’Onta Foreman could be a surprise cut - Bears Wire - Bears RB D’Onta Foreman is a name to monitor with roster cuts around the corner.

Chicago Bears’ unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason finale - Here’s a look at the Bears’ depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale vs. Bills.

Schmitz: Predicting the Bears’ 53-Man Roster (& Launching A New Podcast) - Da Bears Blog - As we head into the final Chicago Bears’ preseason weekend, it’s about time we start talking through which Bears will survive next Tuesday’s cut-down.

Bears to play Justin Fields, starters in preseason finale - 670 - Bears quarterback Justin Fields and the team’s starters will play in their preseason finale Saturday against the Bills at Soldier Field, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Would QB Trey Lance make sense as a Bears backup? - Chicago Sun-Times - Adding Lance would create a circus where there need not be one

Bears ‘confident’ WR Chase Claypool, S Jaquan Brisker, S Eddie Jackson ready for Week 1 vs. Packers - Chicago Sun-Times - All three have dragged beyond the day-to-day category, but coach Matt Eberflus says there’s no reason to fret about their availability for the opener.

Confident Bears defense looks to regain its mojo - Chicago Sun-Times - Hopes are high for a resurgence in 2023. But without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, safeties Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson and defensive ends DeMarcus Walker and Yannick Ngakoue, they’ll have to put it all together on the fly to hit the ground running in Week 1.

Bears TE Cole Kmet ‘normal’ after injury scare in practice - Chicago Sun-Times - Coach Matt Eberflus gave no information on what happened Wednesday, but said there isn’t any concern going forward.

Bears QB Justin Fields will play a ‘selected’ number of snaps Saturday - Chicago Sun-Times - He might not be out there long, though — Eberflus said that the injured offensive line in front of Fields will affect their thought process when charting out snaps.

Bills to play QB Josh Allen, other starters in preseason game vs. Bears on Saturday - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears coach Matt Eberflus hasn’t indicated his plan yet, but will talk to the media after practice Thursday.

Justin Fields is taking control and showing ‘overall awareness’ in the Bears’ offense - After another training camp, Justin Fields is showing a better command Luke Getsy’s offense as the quarterback enters his third season in the NFL.

Why Bears are playing Justin Fields in preseason finale vs. Bills – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears faced a dilemma entering their preseason finale, but ultimately decided sitting Justin Fields would do more harm than good.

2023 NFL roster bubble: Trey Lance, Marcus Mariota among notable players who could be traded or cut - With the cutdown deadline right around the corner, this is a time for roster churn across the NFL. So, which notable players could be traded or released in the coming days? Eric Edholm puts the spotlight on 15 veterans.

Mariellen Mardis grateful to live out dream with Bears - ChicagoBears.com - Entering her sixth season with the Bears, assistant athletic trainer Mariellen Mardis continues to bring the same “servant’s heart” to the job that she developed as a young girl.

Saints TE Jimmy Graham returns to practice following arrest, ‘medical episode’ in California - Saints tight end Jimmy Graham returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since his arrest in the Los Angeles area last week following what team officials have described as a “medical episode.”

Darnell Mooney: A day in the life | Behind the Scenes - Tag along with Darnell Mooney during training camp and get a behind-the-scenes look inside Halas Hall. We followed the receiver into the weight room, meetings, onto the practice field and more.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba underwent “elaborate surgery for such a small crack” in wrist - NBC Sports - Seahawks rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba underwent surgery this week to repair a wrist fracture.

Browns pull Kellen Mond from waiver wire after Joshua Dobbs trade - NBC Sports - The Browns announced Thursday morning they were waiving Kellen Mond.

Wiltfong: Justin Fields and the Bears starters will play against the Bills - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus met the media today after practice, and he announced that quarterback Justin Fields and the starters would “play a selected number of plays” against the B...

Bear Bones: Bears injury check, Bills preview, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Mason West and Danny Meehan are going LIVE at 4:30 p.m. (CT) to get into all the latest about the Chicago Bears and preview the preseason finale!

Chicago Bears Preseason: Roster Battle Spotlight - Windy City Gridiron - Which Bears are fighting for a roster spot? Who are angling for a bigger role? Are any starting positions up for grabs?

Zimmerman: Final 53-man roster projection with practice squad - Windy City Gridiron - How do things shake out between Tyson Bagent and PJ Walker?

