Bears Banter: David Kaplan joins to talk Justin Fields, Mongo, roster battles and more

I’m always excited to see who Bill Zimmerman will pull to guest with him to talk Chicago Bears on his Bears Banter podcast, so when he told me he was bringing on long-time Chicago media personality and insider David Kaplan, I knew how I would be spending my afternoon train ride.

Bill’s latest podcast dropped this morning, and he and Kap dove into a bunch of Bears stuff. They begin with the recent news of Steve McMichael being named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame before moving on to more current Bears talk.

They discuss Tyson Bagent vs P.J. Walker, the expectations for Justin Fields in 2023, all the current offensive line injuries, Ryan Poles’ offensive roster construction, EDGE Trevis Gipson still fighting for a roster spot, how improved will the defense will be, and more..

