Bears put Dante Pettis on injured reserve, waive/injured Joe Reed

With cutdown day fast approaching, the Chicago Bears announced two more roster moves today, as wide receiver Dante Pettis was placed on injured reserve and fellow wideout Joe Reed was waived with an injury designation.

By going on injured reserve now, that means Pettis’ season is over. If Reed clears waivers, he’ll revert to the Bears and end up on IR, or they can release him with a settlement.

Pettis was angling to be the team’s primary punt returner, so with him gone that helps second-year pro Velus Jones Jr.

In case you missed it, earlier this week, the Bears put safety Adrian Colbert on IR and waived/injured tight end Jared Pinkney.

The Bears play the Buffalo Bills tomorrow at noon (CT), and then they’ll need to trim their roster to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, August 29. After players with less than four seasons of accrued service pass through waivers, teams can begin establishing their 16-man practice squads on August 30 at 11:00 a.m. Chicago time.