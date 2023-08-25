Bill Zimmerman talks the latest on the Bears on NBC Sports’ Football Night in Chicago

In case you missed it, last night, our guy Bill Zimmerman was a guest on NBC Sports’ Football Night in Chicago with Mark Carman talking about the Chicago Bears. They discussed the latest surrounding the Jonathan Taylor to Chicago rumors and why it makes no sense for general manager Ryan Poles to make that deal.

They get into the 49ers’ 2021 trade for Trey Lance and why that is one of the worst trades in league history. Lance was just moved to the Cowboys today for a fourth-round pick.

The Pro Football Focus quarterback rankings are out, and they have Justin Fields at 18, so Bill goes over why that’s a fair place for Fields. For now.

They wrap up with some roster bubble talk, Tyson Bagent’s odds to stick on the 53-man roster, and some Buffalo Bills preseason game preview.

Check out the quick 10-minute segment here!