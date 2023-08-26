Chicago Bears vs Buffalo Bills Preseason Week 3 Open Thread

The Chicago Bears close the preseason slate today against the Buffalo Bills, which is fitting because the Bills did something the Bears would like to emulate. Three years ago, Buffalo traded for a number one wide receiver in Stephon Diggs and then watched their third-year quarterback, Josh Allen, flourish and become a Pro Bowler. The Bears hope that D.J. Moore will similarly affect Justin Fields.

Both Fields and Allen will play, but this game will feature plenty of fringe players battling for a roster spot, and that’s why I enjoy the preseason.

Keep in mind that these preseason finales are the last time many of these players will ever wear an NFL uniform, so who are some players you’re hoping to see go out with a bang?

This will be your open thread to discuss the game, and as always, open threads are rated WCG-MA.

Bears not in uniform (or not spotted) during stretching:

Eddie Jackson

Jaquan Brisker

Chase Claypool

Velus Jones Jr.

Trestan Ebner

Jaylon Jones

Josh Blackwell

Dylan Cole

Darnell Wright

Lucas Patrick

Nate Davis

Teven Jenkins

DeMarcus Walker — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 26, 2023

No immediate Bears post-game podcast on our channel today, and our next scheduled WCG video/podcast is Sunday afternoon when Jeff and I record a Bear & Balanced.

I will be doing a guest spot on a friend’s show as soon as the fane ends, and I’ll share that here at WCG and also on my Twitter.

