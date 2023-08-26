The Bear’s Den, August 26, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears place WR Dante Pettis on injured reserve - 670 The Score - Because Pettis was placed on injured reserve prior to the 53-man roster cutdown, he’s ineligible to return this season.

Bears place WR Dante Pettis on IR, waive injured WR Joe Reed - USA Today Bears Wire - The Bears announced a couple of roster moves ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale, including placing WR Dante Pettis on IR.

Bears have inquired about Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones - USA Today Bears Wire - On Thursday’s episode of the betting podcast, Insider and co-host Todd Fuhrman were previewing the AFC West. When it was time to talk about the Chiefs, Jones’ contract situation came up, and Insider said the Bears made a call in regards to his availability.

Bears’ O-line depth, Tyson Bagent’s shot among things to watch vs. Bills – NBC Sports Chicago - A test of depth, a search for progress, and Tyson Bagent’s closing argument highlight what to watch for in the Bears’ preseason finale vs. the Bills.

Justin Fields Stars in Hilarious ‘Scripted Games’ NFL 2023 Season Promos - On Tap Sports Net - In the first ad, “The Table Read,” Fields suggests replacing his legs with actual wheels to highlight his elite ground game. The young QB rushed for over 1,143 yards in 2022, becoming the third quarterback to top the 1K mark in a single season.

Justin Fields, Bears starters to play in preseason finale vs. Buffalo Bills - ChicagoBears.com - Quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the Bears’ healthy starters will play in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.

Dan Pompei: Jonathan Taylor isn’t a fit for the Bears - 670 The Score - While Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor remains available on the trade market amid a contract dispute, there isn’t any reason to expect the Bears to get seriously involved, Dan Pompei of the Athletic told the Mully & Haugh Show.

Bears rookie CB Tyrique Stevenson closing in on starting job - 670 The Score - After continually proving himself through the offseason program and preseason, Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is closing in on a starting job.

Hoge’s Bears Things: Justin Fields will play on Saturday (and Tyson Bagent may back up) - CHGO - After a one-week preseason hiatus, Fields will play in Saturday’s game against the Bills. How much, exactly, is unclear.

Trey Lance, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft, is traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Dallas Cowboys - Chicago Tribune - The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him.

Lieser: Bears looking for proof of QB Justin Fields’ progress in preseason finale vs. Bills - Chicago Sun-Times - As risky as it is to play Fields behind a makeshift offensive line in a preseason game, the work could be valuable for him.

Bears don’t say who No. 2 QB will be on Saturday - NBC Sports - The Bears will be starting Justin Fields at quarterback against the Bills in Saturday’s preseason finale, but they’re keeping the rest of their plans to themselves.

Bills QB Josh Allen, starters will play vs. Chicago Bears, per HC Sean McDermott - Buffalo Rumblings - To the surprise of many — Allen will, indeed, suit up for the Bills’ final preseason game

How every 2023 NFL draft pick performed in the preseason - ESPN - Like most rookie linemen, [Darnell] Wright needs to build the mental and physical stamina needed to sustain drives of eight to 10 plays in a row during end-of-game drills, but his pure strength to counter pass-rushers and recovery are things that leaves his teammates in awe. “It’s just mind-blowing,” left guard Teven Jenkins said.

Wiltfong: How to Watch the Bears vs Bills preseason game, previews, odds, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s all you need to watch the Bears preseason finale vs the Bills.

Bears Banter: David Kaplan joins to talk Justin Fields, Mongo, roster battles and more - Windy City Gridiron - All of Bill's shows are can’t-miss, but this one is extra can’t-miss because he’s talking to Chicago sports icon, David Kaplan!

Wiltfong: Bears put Dante Pettis on injured reserve, waive/injured Joe Reed - Windy City Gridiron - With cutdown day fast approaching, the Chicago Bears announced two more roster moves today, as wide receiver Dante Pettis was placed on injured reserve and fellow wideout Joe Reed was waived with an injury designation.

Infante's Week 0 CFB preview, prospect spotlight, and open thread - Windy City Gridiron - Let’s take a look at which college games and prospects to keep an eye on in Week 0 of the 2023 season.

Gabriel's Scout’s Take: Why Trey Lance and Zach Wilson Have Busted - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel takes a look at a couple of quarterbacks from the 2021 NFL Draft class.

Bill Zimmerman talks Bears on NBC Sports’ Football Night in Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - Check out WCG’s own Bill Zimmerman talking about the Bears on NBC Sports Chicago!

